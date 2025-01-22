A lady who lives in Europe said she helped her husband relocate to be with her, but the man later left her

The lady said she was the one who first started living in Europe before she and her man got married, and she decided to bring him abroad

However, she said when the man got there, he completely changed and subsequently left her in the rain

A Nigerian lady said she and her husband relocated to Europe after their marriage, but they are no longer together.

The lady said she had already been living in Europe before their marriage, which took place in Nigeria.

The lady said she helped her man to relocate but he abandoned her. Photo credit: TikTok/@itdbackup and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

After the marriage, she said she helped her husband to relocate to Europe so they could start living as a family.

The lady spoke in a video interview shared on TikTok by ITDbackup, noting that the man changed when they got to Europe.

She said the man abandoned her just one week after she helped him to move from Nigeria to Europe.

When asked why the man decided to leave her, the lady said she could not explain why but noted that the man said he did not want the marriage again.

She lamented that the man was the only person she had known as a woman, but he disappointed her.

However, according to the lady, her husband has since been deported to Nigeria due to an offence he committed over there.

Reactions as man abandons his wife in Europe

Stella Bella said:

"He don reach man now Una dey ask madam waiting you do."

@mercyaidoko said:

"My happiness be say the man dey Nigerian while the woman still dey abroad Case close if any man wan hear the other story tag lucky udu to find the Man for you."

@Lyzee said:

"E good, the lady spirit don call thunder."

@Osaretin_Omorogbe said:

"My sister you try GOD bless you."

@Kelvin Alex said:

"The thing sweet me as them deport am come Nigeria."

@Evagrin DL said:

"Don’t help anybody who has not invested in you man or woman."

@Af-Mum said:

"E reach woman turn to tell her story….people start to question her haaaaa."

@Italiandavido said:

Awww. She dash me money after the interview na good women."

@Idara Joy said:

"Your hubby village people dey follow him."

@brievelyn said:

"I actually believe this lady. I have seeing so many men who are actually with a lady because of what they can benefit from her, the man was looking for an opportunity to travel out of the country."

@Holla KB show said:

"The interviewer say, na you pay him dowry. Funny."

@Goldie star said:

"Some Men in the comment section still wan Dey defend the guy."

