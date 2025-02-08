A Nigerian man who resides in Germany has shared one interesting thing he noticed about the country

The man said he used to receive a lot of letters and he is obligated to respond to them as soon as possible

He said anyone who wants to relocate to Germany should be ready to respond to the many letters that would come

A Nigerian man resident in Germany shared a video showing his follows the letters he received in the country.

In the video, the man showed tones of letters he received from different quarters.

The man said he has received a lot of letters in Germany. Photo credit: TikTok/@philipkings09.

Acording to @philipkings09, he is also obliged to respond to all the letters he is receiving.

He claimed he would pay a fine if he did not reply to the letters. he said the letters come from courts, police, immigration, work and other sources.

He captioned the video:

"Germany! I am totally disgusted with the rate at which they are sending you letters every day. Too much paper every day later and you are obligated to respond to every of the letters been sent to you if not you will be fined in Germany."

Many of his followers who saw the video shared similar experiences in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man received plenty letters in Germany

@King Fanatic afro Papi said:

"90 % of the letters is just problematic."

@Bayo said:

"The yellow ones I don't trust them woo."

@firminodestriker said:

"Oga if you don't want to stay again relocate another country,,Make Una stop dey discourage person for this app."

@Romeo Lawson said:

"Switzerland here is the same, travelled to africa for just 6 weeks coming back my box don full."

@Nyar Abandu said:

"If you pay your Bills by direct debit every month u will not see these in UK."

@Mas asked:

"When is Germany going to change this very old method of communication?"

@LadyArmo said:

"Today I called my insurance and asked them to STOP sending me a letter every freaking week.They raise cost 3 times a year which could be reduced in stopping letter terror. He said well maybe."

Man pays fine after his wife downloaded a movie in Germany

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady living in Germany said she did not know it was against the law to randomly download copyrighted movies online in Germany.

She said she used her husband's phone to download one movie on a website, and her husband was fined €1200.

Some people in her comment section said a similar thing happened to someone they know in Germany.

