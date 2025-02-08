A man living in Europe said he felt he was alone in the world because no one was at home with him

He said despite having children, he was alone at home and that it was normal to be alone abroad even if one has children

He however said he could do things for himself because he cannot afford to pay a househelp in Europe

A man who resides in Europe said he felt lonely after seeing that he was the only one at home.

The man shared a video complaining of loneliness and how one could be gradually left alone despite having children.

The man said he was alone at home all day. Photo credit: TikTok/Uncle Roddy and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to the man identified on TikTok as Uncle Roddy even if one has children, there comes a time when they leave home.

He said he wanted to buy milk and he had to go to the store himself to get it as he cannot afford to pay a maid.

His words:

"It is as if I'm alone in this world. Since morning, I have been alone at home. There is no body with me. So, that's the life we live here. You know, for all the men and women watching me, prepare for a time like this. It has nothing to do with having children or not. You may have children, but these children will eventually grow to start living on their own. Do you understand me. So, you cannot expect your children to always be there for you. So, you will agree with me that there comes a time when nobody might be there for you. You have got to be there for yourself. Especially when nobody is there for you, learn to be there for yourself. Learn to depend yourself."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man laments loneliness abroad

@yolanda said:

"Bro come back home, please you will love it back home. How long will you keep doing this?"

@rodneymamili893 said:

"I would rather be alone that hanging out with fake friends. I've mastered how to manage to be on my own."

@Pierre Corleone Delacroix said:

"I'm used to the loner kind of life, and I feel so comfortable enjoying ma own company."

@mmandu 1 said:

"If you go to Africa it will never be the Same whether your children is there or not."

@rhodarhodarhoda said:

"You are not retired yet. Are you not going to work coz without work in Europe no retirement pension"

@Edward Royal Praise said:

"That is why it's good to invest back home. This time is when your investment start bringing results."

@NZK said:

"Uncle Roddy your content is awesome. You are going to go viral in the years to come because a lot of young people shall learn from your life hacks."

Lady says America is an expensive place

In a related story, a lady expressed frustration over the high cost of basic things that used to be very cheap in supermarkets.

Gina Ngwe said it is becoming hard for her to walk into the supermarket and find something she could buy for 1$.

However, Gina said she was not going to return home even if the cost of things continued to skyrocket.

Source: Legit.ng