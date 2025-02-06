A Nigerian man residing in Turkey has appealed to Martins Otse Vincent, popularly known as Verydarkman, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid

Tired of life in the West Asian country, the man sought a return to Nigeria and begged for financial assistance in doing so

In a video released online, the man identified himself and explained why he wants to go back to Nigeria

A man who has lived in Turkey for three years, identified as Chinedu from Edo state, has cried out to Verydarkman and Nigerians to help him go back to Nigeria.

Chinedu, who claimed he was born in 1986, described his present condition in Turkey as hellish.

Why he wants to return to Nigeria

In a video @denglishalhaji reposted on TikTok, Chinedu said he travelled to Turkey four years ago and that his first eight months were really nice.

After a while, he returned to Nigeria briefly and then moved back to Turkey. According to Chinedu, things have not been the same since his second return to Turkey.

Chinedu, who is without a job, lamented that his residential permit and passport have expired and he risks being taken to a "deplorable "deportation centre if apprehended by Turkish police.

He expressed sadness that he can't look for a job in Turkey because of his expired resident permit. He wants to return to Nigeria and pick up the pieces of his life. The man spoke mostly in Pidgin English. Part of what he said in the video read:

"Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Here na for Turkey, Istanbul...I'm from Edo state. I was born 1986. So, na long story. I just choose to do this video today and anybody wey go listen to this video, anybody wey go listen to this video, abeg, make Nigerians wey dey there know where them dey...

"I travelled to Turkey four years ago. This is making it four years of my stay here in Turkey. My first eight months for Turkey was really so nice. Things was really good. After eight months for Turkey, I come go back to Nigeria.

"So, I stayed in Nigeria for 15 days, then I come come back to Turkey. Omo, since I came back to Turkey, going to three years now, it has been hell. I never gather five million for my account. To pay my rent sef, to feed sef na problem.

"Now, my residential permit expired, early last year January, because my passport too expired. I need to do my passport, do my residential permit, which everything will cost me about $1,100 (about N1.9 million)..."

He commended Verydarkman's activism and urged people to share his video till it gets to him.

Watch his video below:

Man's outcry from Turkey generates buzz

ochulele said:

"I understand, it is well, people back home will never understand, e still good make people dey come at least make dem experience change, Europe is all about paper b4 u survive well."

vera said:

''oooo my God am crying, I pray vdm see this video and help u,I feel your pains but I don't ve anything to assist u,Vdm please help this bros d best way u can."

Stanlee koolee🧿✅ said:

"So many people are working without resident permit staying at home is not the best, right now the police control is not that much again."

Emmanuel 💫🏏 said:

"See stress 😫 1986 people going through a lot."

Collinschio said:

"Village people don visit am and i really feel sorry for him cos who never experience what is saying will not understand."

Emeka Junior said:

"This one na village people Dey do you oo bro, why you come back Nigeria under 8 months."

kclinklink said:

"Oga go work. my elder brother they there dey work and his doing much better than when his in naija."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who had been stranded in Europe since 2016 had begged for help to return to Nigeria.

Man suffering abroad returns, succeeds in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who was suffering overseas had made it big after returning to Nigeria.

Years ago, he had relocated overseas with his wife but they struggled and had nothing to show for it. Their marriage was strained due to extreme work routine and lived an average life abroad.

They eventually returned to their home country and started over quietly. Years later in Nigeria, they hit a jackpot.

