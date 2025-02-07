A lady from the United Kingdom has shared a video showing her recent visit to a village in Anambra State, Nigeria

In the interesting video, she revealed how she was warmly welcomed by the villagers on the day of her arrival

As the video progressed, she showed the fun activities she carried out in the village despite having no mobile phone service

A British lady's trip to a rural village in Nigeria was captured in a captivating video that went viral on TikTok.

The lady, who hails from the United Kingdom, embarked on a journey to a village in Anambra State, Nigeria, where she was treated to a warm and festive welcome.

British lady pays visit to Nigeria

The video, shared by @vieantana on TikTok, showed her fun and exciting experience in the village.

From engaging in a game of long tennis in a large compound to plucking pawpaw from the trees, the lady threw herself into the local way of life with happiness.

Her adventures also included taking leisurely strolls with the villagers, to the farm, and to a small stream.

Throughout her stay, the lady was forced to adapt to life without the convenience of mobile phone service.

However, far from being a hindrance, this seemed to enhance her experience, allowing her to connect more meaningfully with the people and surroundings.

Her affection for the village and its people was overwhelming, and she confessed to falling deeply in love with the place.

In her words:

"POV You're from the UK going to stay in the village for a while without mobile service. UK girl meets village in Anambra Nigeria. I love it here."

Reactions as British lady visits Nigeria

The lady's video confirmed the joy of immersing oneself in unfamiliar cultures and environments.

TikTok users stormed the comments section to shower her with accolades for visiting Nigeria.

@Stephen reacted:

"UK girl going to Anambra? Abi Anambra girl living in the UK?"

@Uj's Hair said:

"I just saw Amawbia bypass, where they sell fried ukwa."

@IAMDALL said:

"You can't compare a few weeks in the village to that very depressing UK."

@Mesut001 said:

"It will be nice to vibe with you ,from Anambra as well and still around."

@Lalatti of Africa said:

"When I remember my xmass holiday rest, I feel refreshed. It was it."

@Stefan said:

"Is that house not more beautiful and bigger than what you've rented in the UK?"

@Somto said;

"Next time prepare and get an Mtn or Glo SIM card and you will have mobile service, other than that Igbo land is pure vibes."

@henzo said so said:

"Anambra, Light of the nation. We're still Home for all. I rep Anaocha L.G.A."

@Queencassie stated:

"Biko Nne we have very good Internet in Anambra state. You are welcome."

@Sompta _Chi said:

"This is Aguluezechukwu, Ifite precisely. Mr Chikwaodo was my primary school headmaster and Vivian Chineye was my primary school classmate."

@Ezra said:

"You’re wrong for saying no mobile service and that’s really derogatory."

@Ugo said:

"There’s mobile service in all over Anambra state, you just gotta get one that works better. Don’t be the reason these Europeans think we all live in a hut."

@wells_ added:

"Na u still dey para say dem no dey regard u outside ur home and na u still dey use ur mouth belittle d place u come from so wetin Africans want make dem do for them."

Watch the video below:

