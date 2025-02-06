A young Nigerian bride-to-be has shared a video on TikTok showing the huge bride price list that was given by elders in her village

According to her, the villagers and elders became more invested in the event after hearing that a white man wanted to marry her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady who's in a relationship with a white man has revealed the bride price her man was expected to pay.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed a lengthy list of items and cash demanded by her village elders.

Lady displays bride price list for oyinbo partner

In the video, the lady known on TikTok as @silasglory, lamented how she felt the absence of her late father on the day the bride price was discussed.

The list of items which had to be provided to facilitate a successful marriage, included an assortment of drinks, foodstuffs, and livestock, as well as a huge cash payment.

From the list displayed in the video, only the bride price cost N1 million, while the consultation items summed up to N150,000.

The demands have raised eyebrows, with many questioning the justification for such an extensive and expensive list.

The lady also talked about the villagers' sudden interest in the marriage, reportedly sparked by the news that the groom was a white foreigner.

While the bride price itself was a huge sum, other additional payments to various family members and community leaders added to the overall cost.

The total bill, which included entertainment expenses and other miscellaneous items to be bought, ran into millions of naira.

"POV: What my bride price paying day sounded like when my villagers heard oyinbo inlaw. I really missed my dad on that day," the lady captioned the video.

Reactions as lady displays bride price list

The TikTok video ignited a discussion in the comments about the role of bride price in modern Nigerian society, with some arguing that it is an outdated practice that perpetuates inequality and exploitation.

Others defended the tradition, citing its cultural significance and the importance of showing respect and gratitude to one's family and community.

@joicebeautybasics said:

"People wey say Imo state bride price big make una come see Akwaibom list."

@Sophia cake said:

"I cried when my mom was crying and she said the reason y u people are doing this to me is because my husband is late, tears drop down my eyes."

@Mandydahcute said:

"See the way them sit down on top person head way them no no how she take graduate from school or how she dey eat food before the marriage."

@prettyLoner said:

"Those money at the end of the items is annoying one big towel Shey grand father no get towel before."

@Ibilicious commented:

"My mama changed list o cos d one Dey brought even me sef pity my husband but Thank God for d success. If ur papa no dey u go hear weeeeee."

@PU RITY commented:

"I know it must be akwa ibom my own list is so long I even dey pity my husband now people wey disown me don start to dey call me adiaha obong."

@esthybambi101 said:

"I am from akwa ibom ,when my husband paid my dowry , na odoguw that man be, I see list i get headache, start to dey think ,thank God my father is alive."

@AnnieBella1 reacted:

"Na for there Dem dey see all those uncles wey no Sabi as the girl take grow reach the level she dey. See their faces."

@Tom_Blessing added:

"This your list just looked like the list dey have my husband, but thank God he was able to pay."

Lady shares video from bride price paying day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on her bride price payment day, a Nigerian lady captured the argument that ensued between some elders.

She posted the video on TikTok and people shared similar experiences in the comments.

