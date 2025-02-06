A Nigerian corps member has shared a video of the NYSC cap he found hanging on a rope at the orientation camp

The hilarious video captured the cap which was heavily protected with a padlock to avoid being stolen or misplaced

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A Nigerian corps member has left many in stitches after sharing a video of the protected cap he saw at orientation cap.

The young man had stumbled upon the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cap hanging from a rope, secured with a padlock to prevent theft or loss.

Man displays protected NYSC cap at orientation camp

The video, posted by @nawti_quizzy on TikTok, showed the cap locked to the rope with a padlock, sparking lots of comments from users who shared similar experiences.

While sharing the clip on the TikTok app, the man poked fun at the kind of unexpected and hilarious situations he experienced at the camp.

"Nothing wey person no go see for this orientation camp," he said.

Reactions trail corps member's hilarious video

TikTok users stormed the comments section on the platform to react to the video.

@ALHAS5AN said:

"Omo dem steal my cap, I report for soja, soja say make I steal another person own."

@iamoladayo said:

"Na only Sundays I dey wash my cap and I go hold am for hand till it get dry."

@Mary Sunday said:

"Very necessary my cap was stolen 3 times in camp the funniest part is that they wait for me to give the tailor for adjustment then after boom it’s gone."

@SAYO said:

"Is during pop when you want to collect certificate you will know the important no cap no certificate had to borrow from someone coz I misplace mine."

@Official_candocy said:

"Omo that cap dey important pass anything for camp ooo. Soja almost punished me because of my cap."

@Nana Ann Damilo said:

"I be tailor I go cut am carry the cap but another elastic put use hand nidle sew am,na just God we dey fear but we can find our way around."

@Cake in Gbagada, Lagos said:

"But when I camped in ede ,my things were not stolen at all so y did you lock the cap."

@Zee baby added:

"Dem don steal my cap oo so e reach to padlock am."

