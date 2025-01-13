A Nigerian lady packed a big box for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Oyo state

The lady shared the items she carried, including provisions, skin care products, clothes and shoes

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the items she packed and congratulated the lady

A Nigerian lady trended after she shared a video of herself packing for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

The lady revealed that she was serving at the NYSC camp in Oyo state.

She showed the items she packed for NYSC. Photo: @vitaminebella

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @vitaminebella on TikTok, the lady showed when she was packing her big box for camp.

Lady packs provision, cosmetics for NYSC camp

The lady arranged her clothes in the bag and then put in her cosmetics and skin care products.

She also arranged her perfume collections by removing them in their packs and rearranging them in a smaller bag, which she put in the box.

Other essentials she carried included detergent, white sneakers, and hair care products.

She also packs provisions, including chips, fruit juice, canned drinks, and packs of cheese balls.

The video was captioned:

“Pack with me for NYSC camp.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady packs box for NYSC

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the items she packed and congratulated the lady.

Others also shared similar experiences and their level of preparedness for the NYSC camp.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Adesewa said:

"TikTok really cares 🤩 na since I graduate dem don Dey show me all this “pack with me for NYSC camp” video."

@pixypure said:

"You fit no see road use that your skincare product aunty.. those people are brutal."

@alala said:

"I never even buy box ,and 22nd is here ,,,,tiktok pls remind me on the 20th to pack."

@SIRIUS UNISEX COLLECTIONS said:

"Don’t mind them oo,you go use everything wey you carry if you wake up early,Congratulations."

@𝚆𝙸𝙽𝙽𝙸𝙴-𝚃𝙷𝙴-𝙿oo𝙷 said:

"Everywhere i turn "pack with me for camp"...abeg make una keep space for us wey never pack."

@BB said:

"Are you traveling abroad?"

@___BIG SHABBY _____ said:

"Just wake up early leave any where u are early I swear u will rest ehn do watever u want with satisfaction."

@Jamil_elfreda said:

"Did Dey allow the bottle perfumes cos I have been seeing people say Dey don’t allow bottle."

@GLAM LAB COSMETICS said:

"You dey relocate?"

Read more related stories on NYSC

NYSC member shows off community projects

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how she did four personal projects as a serving NYSC member in Ibadan.

She shared photos from her projects and revealed that she was awarded a meritorious achievement award for her donations to the school she served and the community.

Many who came across the post hailed the lady and encouraged her for her accomplishments as a corps member.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng