A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the high caliber of guests that were present at a wedding reportedly held in Lagos state

In a video, she showed the faces of the guests that included Peter Obi, Chris Ngige and other notable personalities

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app desired to have a grand wedding party someday

A Nigerian lady recently shared a captivating video that captured a high-society wedding held in Lagos.

The clip showed an impressive number of esteemed guests, including several prominent figures from the world of politics and entertainment.

High profile personalities grace wedding in Lagos Photo credit: @queen_bukkie1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady captures Peter Obi, other guests at wedding

The video, posted by @queen_bukkie1 on TikTok, revealed an intriguing insight into the lives of Nigeria's elite.

On the guest list were notable personalities, featuring the likes of Peter Obi, Chris Ngige, and other high-class personalities.

As the camera panned across the room, it captured the faces of numerous other distinguished individuals who had gathered to celebrate the union.

"You attended a church wedding in Lagos," the video's caption read.

Reactions as prominent figures storm wedding

The video sparked admiration and envy among TikTok users, many of whom expressed their desire to one day host a similarly grand wedding celebration.

@Survival said:

"The only person I know there is Peter obi."

@Ms. Anonymous asked:

"Nor be Peter obi be that?"

@Thequeenella52 said:

"Omo may this kind of marriage locate me."

@brownie reacted:

"That's my daddddd. The one with full hair gow did he end up in this editt."

@NURSE NECHE reacted:

"I can see Chris ngige who dem be abeg I mean the couple?"

@Maryann said:

"The Joy I get from seeing successful people is too much. I pray we all make it in life."

@Darkshade said:

"I don’t understand the wigs the women are wearing eh."

@Favour Chinonso said:

"It’s how I’m casually scrolling through TikTok and I’m seeing my boss in this video."

@Amicable said:

"I don’t know why I always love everything and everybody under this sound."

@KIHEART reacted:

"Omo if them invite me come this kind occasion na to carry business proposal join body pitch myself wella."

@blaqdude_is_nice said:

"The aura the man in the fourth clip Carries."

@Diamond_Aadey said:

"People wey fit change my life dey church, I dey house dey watch TikTok videos haaa."

@Emily reacted:

"All I see is connections in every aspect just greet everyone. If na to lie down and friend both the husband and wife."

@Nailgasm_ by Kay said:

"Omor see Destiny Helpers full one place o. Why you nor post this thing since na. I for lao."

@Successchinny said:

"Nah to rush go back huz go carry my CV comeback the church oo,come still follow them go reception. No dulling, one person must give me work oo."

@BrownSkin_Yamen added:

"I don’t know if it’s the sound or the men of great aura in this video!! Buh I just had the craziest goosebumps."

Lady shares video from grand wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Jessica Ayodele, revealed that organising her wedding in the country gulped the sum of N15m.

Breaking down the cost of things, she said they paid N1.1m to photographers and almost N2m for decorations (trad and white) among others.

