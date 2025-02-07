An intriguing video shared on TikTok captured three ladies in black attire dancing at an event in the presence of elders

The ladies danced with so much energy but the guests didn't seem to vibe along with the music or appreciate their dance

While sharing the video online, a TikTok user wondered whether the ladies were informed about the kind of audience they'd be performing for

A video that surfaced on TikTok showed three women donning black outfits as they performed a high-energy dance routine at a gathering attended by elderly individuals.

Despite their intensive performance, the audience seemed unmoved by the performance.

Three female dancers are unable to captivate the hearts of elderly guests Photo credit: @contentsbyovee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Guests fail to vibe along with dancers

The video was shared by a TikTok user known as @contentsbyovee, who expressed his shock at the situation and felt bad for the ladies.

He suggested that the dancers may not have been aware of the type of crowd they would be entertaining.

The video captured the three women dancing with gusto, but the elderly onlookers appeared disinterested and failed to reciprocate the energy.

The contrast between the lively performance and the subdued reaction of the audience was striking.

"I don't think they were informed of the kind of audience they'd be performing for. My goodness," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of dancers at event

The video sparked reactions on TikTok with some sympathising with the performers and others questioning the decision to have them perform at such an event.

@D&E♾️ said:

"Shame dey force fufu for my throat."

@Jossy said:

"Shame sef shame on my behalf."

@Cassy__ said:

"If na me I go just do steps wey go lead me outside."

@ADA BEKE stated:

"People wey suppose tie wrapper do atilogwu dance."

@Nanaawaw The Influencer reacted:

"Can someone inform shame that I’m still inside the bathroom?"

@GIFTSET GURU said:

"Immediately I saw the audience, I started rolling with laughter."

@king mercy said:

"Information reaching me is that them and whoever invited them are stil engaged in a serious fight."

@Fathia said:

'Shame don lock me up inside the fridge o."

@SSIAH commented:

"The women just dy wonder if these ones know wetin life dy talk."

@oyin_addie said:

"Shame lock me for my face to face compound toilet and my neighbors dey queue dey wait for me."

@MesuaBari stated:

"Shame no gree me look the video well, I just dey avoid eye contact since, enter comment section."

@Derah said:

"Omo the person that invited them without telling them the kind of program e no go better for am but the girls sef as they saw mama and papa everywia they suppose change dance to cultural dance."

@Chukwuebuka said:

"They’re good dancers, the problem is from whoever organized the event. They were not even supposed to appear anywhere around that occasion."

@Dark heart added:

"Abeg watin make the last one dey clap?"

Watch the video below:

