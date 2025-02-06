A young Nigerian lady has shared her shock on social media after ordering fried noodles at an expensive hotel

According to her, it was her first time ordering noodles at the hotel, and she never expected the food to be cooked the way it was

In a video, she displayed how the food looked and social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's experience at a luxury hotel took a different turn when she was served a dish that bore little resemblance to the fried noodles she expected.

The lady, who had never ordered noodles at the hotel before, was shocked by the unusual presentation of the meal.

Lady displays noodles she was served at hotel

The lady, known on TikTok as @i_mimiie, shared a video of the dish, which showed a clump of noodles and egg fused together in a circular shape, resembling a pizza.

According to the lady, it was her first time ordering friend noodles at the hotel and she never expected it to be served that way.

The video sparked reactions in the comments section, with many social media users weighing in with their opinions on the hotel's culinary style.

"POV: You ordered for fried noodles in an expensive hotel for the first time," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady displays noodles she was served

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@ASA said:

"This is how i make my noodles. The best way to fry noodles you are just not used to good food."

@NazzyUche said:

"It is very sweet dear u will like it, I do it for my customers too."

@onokpitegift reacted:

"It is actually nice ooh, I prefer making my noodles like this at home for myself."

@lonely foreigners said:

"This is another way of frying noodles ,I do this most time."

@Daaddy Drugz commented:

"Hmm you order for fried noodles now, now they done fry am why you day complain."

@✞┋TUSHあ said:

"Madam we fried it why are u complaining?"

@Qwin zinat said:

"Pizza maybe thy make mistake give u another person stuff."

@mbinzealice commented:

"I don't eat noodles but i love spaghetti and this how i do it with eggs and sardines."

@Evil reacted:

"I no sure say u don meet aboki to do noodles for u this is very nice u would have Tried it there’s no harm in trying my love."

@Iduncare said:

"There called different names of noodles and you decide to go for this without knowing don't blame them."

@Caris added:

"Is it in Rivers state, Ph precisely. I once bought noodles at a restaurant and they brought it like this saying that’s how they prepare it here. Even my friend from Rivers confirmed it. I wan cry."

