Congratulations Pour in as Nigerian Woman Proudly Shows Off Her Man's Building Project
- A Nigerian lady has shared her happiness on social media after her man completed his magnificent building project
- In a video, the lady showed the transformation of the house from the beginning stage until it was completed
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the couple
A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her joy and pride after her partner successfully completed a stunning building project.
The impressive edifice was captured in a video that showed its transformation from the foundation stage to its completion.
Lady proudly shows off her man's building project
The lady, who shared the video on TikTok under the handle @cleotasha1, was filled with pride as she gave her followers a tour of the magnificent structure.
Her post was accompanied by a caption that acknowledged her partner's achievement, while also giving thanks to God.
Nigerian man invites family and friends to celebrate with him after building portable bungalow, video trends
"My babe still run that house matter this year. What God cannot do doesn't exist," she captioned the video.
Reactions as lady flaunts her man's house
The video quickly went viral, with many TikTok users praising the couple on their impressive achievement.
The comments section was filled with messages of admiration and praise for the couple's hard work and dedication.
@Amara said:
"Big Congrats to the owner for this edifice. Our God is EVER FAITHFULL indeed."
@Gift said:
"Congratulations. My brother and my man will be next in Jesus mighty name amen."
@RANKY BTC said:
"If you believe your own go happen next year gather here."
@GD'SP👁️🗨️WER said:
"Let me save this sound for 2025 cos I know mine is on its way."
@Zinny said:
"One day we all in this comment section will use this sound IJN, AMEN."
@Manchester United said:
"This guy sharp he build am apartment by apartment for those that want to rent it."
@Evandories234 wrote:
"Congratulations ooh lord remember me too this month not too late for me to be blessed."
@Calix said:
"Omoh man still get plenty responsibility to fulfill oo, congratulations to you."
@Lizzykenzy Ekwuoba said:
"I can never get tired of saying congratulations because I no that God locate me one day."
@2JULS_EMPIRE reacted:
"My testimony is coming next in Jesus name, this is really massive God do my own for me in Jesus name, and I will sure testify to your glory in Jesus name. Massive congratulations to you."
@Mini_Chloe said:
"Congrats, I'm happy for you. I'm tapping on this blessings. I'm next. The Lord is preparing my dream house and marriage for me, I believe I'm next."
@UNBREAK001 added:
"This wan nor be house ooo. This na palace ooo. God wen do your broda own go do my own."
Watch the video below:
