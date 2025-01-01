A lady shared what she was served after going on a date with a man who said he’d pay her bride price

In a video that went viral on social media, the lady displayed the food and drink she was served during the date and the lollipop he gave to her

Those who came across the video shared their thoughts on what the lady received and rated the date

A lady shared what happened when she went on a date with a man who said he’d pay her bride price.

She displayed the type of food she was served during the date and the drink he got for her.

Lady shares food and drink man gave her on first date. Photo: @am_tonia

Source: TikTok

In a viral video shared by @am_tonia on TikTok, the lady also shared where the man was from.

Lady shows food she was served on first date

The lady was served potato chips and sauce with a bottle of soft drink.

She also showed the lollipop the man gave to her during the date.

The video was captioned:

“I agreed to go on a date with a ushago man who has been telling me he wants to pay my bride price.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's meal on her first date

Those who came across the video shared their thoughts on what the lady received and rated the date.

Others told her that he was a good man and it was his thoughts that mattered.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Marie said:

"He's a good man."

@abracadabra said:

"Am I the only who thinks this is legit cute??"

@The Lady Bank said:

"Atleast he has given u a baby gal treatment without feeling burdened."

@just_a.girl53 said:

"The lollipop was the icing on the cake."

@Evelyn Atim said:

"I also want those innocent chips with tomato sauce and not ketchup. I love sweets too."

@Shaneine Baby E said:

"It's the effort he made for me TBH. And going the extra mile to give you a lollipop. that's extra."

@Cathy said:

"It's the thought that counts mama that's a good man right there keep him."

@Ivan said:

"Ladies, if you find a man who spends on you like this marry him."

Read more related stories on dates

Man begs lady N3k during their talking stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was angry after a man asked her to send him N3,000 just two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note in which he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s request and gave their talking stage experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng