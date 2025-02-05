A video of VeryDarkman showing his rare side with children at a school is circulating on social media

The highlight was a clip showing one of the school pupils laying hands on VDM's head in prayer

The display between VeryDarkMan and the school pupil has left many of the critic's fans and supporters gushing

Social media critic Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan or VDM in a trending video was spotted in a school environment.

VDM known for speaking against social injustice via his social media pages, showed his humble side during his visit to a school.

VDM spotted with school children. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The viral video showed children surrounding the critic, who appeared to be primary school pupils.

However, the video's highlight was when VDM, who has repeatedly berated some clergymen in the country, was seen on his knees as a young boy laying his hands on his head as though praying for the critic.

Other children who surrounded the critic were also seen stretching their hands towards his direction.

Another clip showed VDM posing for pictures with people who appeared to be the school administrators.

Slide the post below to watch trending video of school pupils praying for VeryDarkMan:

In related news, VDM has continued to criticise gospel singer Mercy Chinwo after wading into her ongoing drama with music executive and former label boss EeZee Tee.

Legit.ng recently reported that VDM had shared the message he received from YouTube after sharing an initial video of him calling out Mercy Chinwo.

The critic has since vowed to share more evidence against the gospel singer.

Reactions as school pupil prays for VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video of VeryDarkman at a school as some netizens claimed prayers from kids were better than being blessed by pastors. Others, however, pointed out the unusual necklace and hand beads VDM had on him, claiming they were related to black magic.

Read the comments below:

hellobibiade said:

"I don’t joke with kids prayer too."

vktechltd commented:

"God will answer their prayers before most of your pastors."

lilcolos reacted:

"Their grace still active."

yukay_dhort said:

"They Sees what your pastors can’t see."

_______promiseofgod2x wrote:

"I’d rather late kids pray for me than letting all these so called pastor pray for me."

obawears00 said:

"Children seen him as there Messiah but because of the money wey him no get pple turn him down."

misss_staaceyy reacted:

"If I talk now then go say i be hater . Maybe na why I no get man."

babyddoryy said:

"With jazz all over his body. You can't mock God He's not man. Choose one, juju or God because God is not man and can't share His glory. With jeeze all over his body, God no fit answer this type of prayer."

eddysland33 reacted:

"I respect children prayers so much. I’m Celestial and I don’t joke with children prayers and prophetic."

VDM shares update on Falana/Bobrisky case

Legit.ng reported that the critic claimed the Falanas wanted to frustrate him because they felt he didn't have money for flight tickets from Abuja to Lagos.

Interestingly, he said he had gotten money for the flight tickets and hotel bookings for himself and his lawyers.

He added that he does not fear anyone and had lost respect for the human rights activists in Nigeria.

