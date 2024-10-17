A female Nigerian student has shown how playful and friendly her project supervisor is in a funny video

She shared a video of her and her friends in the woman's house as they all laughed and played while doing a mock interview

Many people who came across the video hailed the woman and shared their experiences with project supervisors

A lady shared a video of herself and her project supervisor in a playful mode.

She visited the lecturer at her home and did a mock interview with her.

Female Nigerian student plays with her funny project supervisor. Photo: @a_r_a_bella1

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @a_r_a_bella1, the lady interviewed the woman, who laughed while giving responses.

Background voices indicated that there were other young persons in the room.

The lady said:

“She’s so friendly and fun to be with.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail funny video

Many people who came across the video hailed the woman and shared their experiences with project supervisors.

@MarzzyBella said:

"No be person mother be this?but some go dey do like say dey no belong to motherhood at all.Not until u spoil a student life will earn you respect or fear in a student.May God Almighty bless this woman."

@chi_de said:

"My own supervisor na to Dey say get out of my office him sabi."

@Samuel_handsome said:

"I don’t know why am happy, her children will never experience difficulties in life🤲🤲, God bless you ma, a true definition of good mother from a happy home."

@Alabi Funmi said:

"One out of millions."

@22/02/2016 said:

"Omo. Where my own supervisor dey do oriburuku up and down."

@Niyi Design/ Graphics designer said:

"She get happy home."

@Hellen said:

"One of the best lecturer in accounting department."

Read related stories about students

Lecturer rubbishes final year student's project

In a related story, a viral TikTok video showed a university lecturer cancelling a student's final project chapter.

The supervisor seemed to be in a bad mood and did not bother to check each page carefully before crossing it out.

Many netizens have advised the student to try again with the same chapter on another day when the tutor is more cheerful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng