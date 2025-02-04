A security man recently lost himself after coming across Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of popular Nigerian singer, 2Baba

In a video, the man stared deeply at her as she walked out of a building to the extent that he left his mouth agape

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A security guard's recent encounter with Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of Nigerian music legend 2Baba, has left social media users in stitches.

The guard's awestruck reaction to Annie's presence was captured on camera and shared online, sparking lots of comments and opinions.

Security guard stunned after seeing Annie Idibia

The video, shared by @topnaijalife on TikTok, showed Annie walking out of a building, looking stylish in a black gown and sunglasses.

The security guard, tasked with manning the entrance, was caught off guard by Annie's arrival.

He stood frozen, his mouth agape, as he struggled to comprehend the sudden appearance of the celebrity.

As Annie walked past him, the guard's eyes remained fixed on her, momentarily forgetting his duties as a security personnel.

It was only when he snapped back to reality that he remembered to close the door behind her.

Annie Idibia, known for her glamour and poise, seemed oblivious to the commotion she had caused.

She walked calmly out of the building, exuding confidence and style without minding what was going on around her.

Reactions trail security's reaction to seeing Annie Idibia

The guard's funny reaction ignited reactions from TikTok users who have been sharing their thoughts on the video.

@K Royale asked:

"Weytin dis security wear so? Na coat or suit?"

@blesstutu said:

"No thank you from her? That poor man opened the door."

@Prettydc reacted:

"I think the man was like no be 2baba wife be this?"

@layla said:

"Well he can shoot his shot, her husband filed for divorce."

@Normal is boring said:

"Na security una dey compare. God abeg this lady do suffer oo."

@Queen pesh said:

"See fresh woman see how that man just dey look ur back u need guy way dey like 20 or 25 years not 50 to 60 years."

@Lovelife_entertainment said:

"2baba if you want to marry many men dey eye this beautiful soul. Let be temporary issue. Please 2baba don't let devil use u we beg you."

@Osas noble said:

"He get waiting I like for naija girls if they marry or day relationship they go day take care of there self the moment they live there partner they will be looking more beautiful for married men."

@TopNaijaLife said:

"Make 2Baba no catch this guy."

@UnyzXcellaoffical said:

"Babe you don try, rest enjoy your life, let him follow the intellectual Natasha make we see how e go be."

@Mustapha Alaba said:

"Nothing brightens my day like seeing strong relationships fall apart."

@Mbam Lara said:

"People saying she should’ve thank him, does this mean when you’re entering a bank, super market, etc, u always thank the security man handling the door every single time? He’s normally getting paid."

Watch the video below:

