A Nigerian lady who is a teacher shared a video showing the shoe one of the students wore to school

The lady said the school only approved for students to wear brown shoes to school but not all of them have it

In a video, one of the school children was spotted putting on an NYSC shoe on the assembly ground

A Nigerian lady working as a teacher in a school shared a video showing what she observed there.

The lady said the school only allows schoolchildren to wear brown shoes, but it happened that not all of them have it.

The boy was putting on NYSC boots. Photo credit: TikTok/@hernameis_kt.

The school also allows students to wear sandals but they must be brown.

In the video posted by @hernameis_kt, the lady saw one of the students wearing an NYSC boot.

The student showed up to the school's assembly ground with the boot and he stood out.

The video is captioned:

"Your school only accepts brown shoes/sandals and a student decided to show up in this."

A lot of people who saw the video laughed in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy attends school with NYSC boot

@Esther said:

"Proof say him family member go for NYSC."

@SucrePappi said:

"He even blend am with the green and white socks."

@pheyees said:

"He wear brown abi he no wear."

@Dharmmie said:

"Make dem give am hin certificate oo."

@lucky said:

"Baba dey prepare against the future."

@tosin_gbagbe said:

"Una no Dey follow rules again? Brown na brown ooo."

@Emem uyo said:

"Abeg make una leave my brother, na me give am."

@dol_apo said:

"How you go take know say one of his family member don do NYSC."

@Prissy said:

"He dey show you say he no easy make person get graduate for house."

@pheyees said:

"Shey no be brown shoe be that abi na which colour?"

