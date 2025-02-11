A concerned Nigerian family recently gathered to pray for their brother who has been unable to find a woman to marry

According to one of the family members, their brother has seen all kinds of women, but still hasn't been able to choose a wife

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian family's desperate bid to find their brother a wife has sparked laughter among social media users.

The family, concerned about their brother's prolonged bachelorhood, gathered to offer prayers for his marital prospects.

Nigerian family prays for unmarried brother Photo credit: @publicc_post/TikTok.

Family prays hard for single brother

The prayer session, which was shared on TikTok by @publicc_post, showed a family member beseeching the heavens to intervene in their brother's love life.

In his passionate plea to God, he made references to his brother's seemingly impossible expectations, leaving many viewers in stitches.

He hinted that his brother had an almost impossible taste for his potential woman, which left him still searching for the perfect partner.

As the family member prayed, he listed the various types of women his brother had rejected and viewers stormed the comments section to react.

In his words:

"Slim person, no way. Fat person, no way. Fair person, no way. Dark person, no way. Church girl, no way. Traditional girl, no way. Please we want any woman at all."

Reactions as family prays for single brother

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Stephraphy30 said:

"They told my uncle to come to the village for urgent family meeting next thing he knew one girl was offering him palm wine. It was like a movie to him."

@Only Daughter said:

"One man said his mother said he should bring anything Alive."

@Stifler OG said:

"My mama say even if na jezebel make I bring. She don tirer to wait for good women."

@Harmony said:

"I Dey use school as excuse now I don graduate. Make una help me with better lie again."

@favorite stated:

"My mama don give me this year as my last, she said all she want for her birthday is me bringing my husband as birthday gift, two months don dey go I never see man and birthday na September."

@godfa04 said:

"I’m planning on traveling to Enugu state in search of wife but I don’t know anyone in Enugu who can direct me. Please anyone here Frm Enugu wit idea."

@ajasa said:

"The prayer is necessary. You can't continue like that in single hood."

@Mazi Odogwu reacted:

"Immediately my elder sister wey her husband na pastor for Chosen open my say "My brother if na ashawo we dey homely bring for us" I had to rethink my life."

@Ifeechi Goodness added:

"I had a friend who his mum reported to the kindred and they did meeting for him, cos his dad is late. The kindred came in and told him they are giving him 6 months to marry, and he did."

Watch the video below:

Lady laments over single life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK expressed frustration over the scarcity of men willing to go into a relationship.

She said since she moved to the UK over two years ago, she has not had any form of intimacy with a man.

