A family that has lived in the UK for two years decided to move to Canada, and they have shared a video of their journey

In a post made on TikTok, Ayaolaa said she and her family took a leap to start a new life in Canada after having a wonderful time in the UK

Ayaolaa noted that she and her family got a better offer in Canada, where they would become permanent residents

A UK-based family decided to park their things and relocate to Canada after getting better offers.

In a video posted on TikTok, Ayaolaa said her family took the decision to move to Canada after living in the UK for two years.

A lady on TikTok shares how her family got permanent resident permits in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/Ayaolaa.

Ayaolaa said they had a wonderful time in the UK, but they had to change their base after weighing the pros and cons.

According to her, they were living in the UK with a work visa, but they applied and got permanent resident permits in Canada.

After receiving a permanent resident offer in Canada, they decided to move from the UK.

She said in her post:

"We finally left the UK after two years. We took the leap and said YES to a new chapter! Grateful for this opportunity to embrace all the amazing things Canada has to offer."

She posted details of how they prepared their bags and how they transitioned from the UK to Canada.

She said they flew through the Westgate Airline from London to Canada. She travelled alongside her husband and children.

Reactions as family moves from UK to Canada

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions.

@Yewande Ojo said:

"A big congratulations.Thank you Jesus."

@Dagold_Dray said:

"Welcome home, you’ve made the best choice, you will love it here in Edmonton.

@Lattos Bites said:

"I’m so emotional right now."

Nurse Serah said:

"Congratulations."

@Zino A said:

"Canada will favour your family."

@thelolacrystal1 said:

"Congratulations. May the land favour you. Amen."

@mrsbetheldiamond said:

"Thank God for safe flight May the land of Canada 🇨🇦 favour you and your household AMEN."

@Mhiz Soft said:

"Please tell us how you got PR from UK."

@Ashabistrandz said:

"We do airport pickup and drop off….please do well to contact US."

@B’OLIVE PROPERTIES said:

"Some people are just lucky with life. God just dey look some of us. Congratulations sis."

@wumy said:

"Congratulations may the land favour you inshallah."

@Femi said:

"Just exactly the narration of my journey from UK to Calgary but flew to BC not Edmonton. Lovely."

@Ronnie G said:

"The Lord shall make Canada your Rehoboth which means the Lord shall establish you and make you flourish in the land. Amen."

Man shares job available in the UK

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man shared good job opportunities for people willing to work in the UK tech sector and earn good pay.

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun said the job opportunity was for a backend engineer who would be working with Monzo.

Toyyib said the job comes with a visa sponsorship for the selected person and also shared the website for people to apply.

