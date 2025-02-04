The Nigerian man who got social media attention after marketing water with good English is in the news again

The young man, popularly known as Dr H20 said he had lost all the money given to him, asking Nigerians for another chance

He begged for help again, as he explained how he mismanaged the money that was given to him when he went viral

The Nigerian bottled water hawker who went viral has called out for help on social media.

The young man, popularly known as Dr H20, caught attention online after using good English to market his product.

Dr H20 begs for forgiveness after losing all the money he earlier got. Photo: @ChuksEricE

His viral video soon caught the attention of Aquafina, the popular water production company whose bottled water he marketed in traffic. The company subsequently helped Dr H20 set up a proper shop with all the necessary equipment.

Shortly after, the young man claimed that he had lost everything to a spiritual attack.

Dr H20 begs Nigerians for another chance

In a recent video on his TikTok page, @doctor.h20, the young man went on his knees to beg Nigerians to help him again.

He noted that he couldn’t spend the money he was given well because it was his first time.

Dr H20 said:

“Please Nigerians. I’m just begging you guys to forgive me… I don’t know how to manage the money wery well yet. It wasn’t all my fault. That was my first step in business and that’s my first experience of having that kind of money… I just want to ask you guys for another chance.”

He explained that he had gone back to hawking, adding that he nw fetched water and firewood for people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Dr H20's video

@Flames said:

Oga no be only yu need help for Nigeria others need too .... dem help u, u lavish money u dey find who go help u again... dey play

@HottestShot_ said:

Na only u dey this country abi ?? Make other people taste help first before u get another one.

@FaruqOlaifa1 said:

When you have a mediocre mindset, it wouldn't matter how much money you got, stolen or given, you'll likely lose it all.

Dr H20 crashes lady’s car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr H2 landed in trouble after he rammed a customer's car into a wall at a car wash.

After losing his business, he decided to work at a car wash company to make ends meet.

Unfortunately, he had an accident with a customer’s car, severely injuring one of his colleagues in the process.

