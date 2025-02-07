A Nigerian mother has shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok showing the condition of her children's food flasks

In the video, she displayed the dirty-looking flasks which looked like they were already infested with maggots

According to her, this happened after she left the children in the hands of her ex-husband who employed a 'careless' nanny for them

A disturbing video shared on TikTok has sparked outrage and concern for the welfare of two children left in the care of their father and a newly employed nanny.

The clip, which showed the children's food flasks in a filthy and maggot-infested state, was met with anger on TikTok.

Mum cries out over children's dirty-looking flasks Photo credit: @missijay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum laments over children's food flasks

The mother, who posted the video under the handle @missijay, expressed her shock and disgust at the conditions in which her children were being cared for.

She alleged that her ex-husband had employed a 'careless' nanny to look after the children, and that this was proven in the appalling state of their food flasks.

In a video, she displayed the flasks and wondered what she had done to the nanny for her to behave the way she allegedly did.

In her words:

"POV: Your ex-husband employed a nanny to take care of his kids. E be like say this nanny carry me for mind because what in the name of w!ckêdnëšš is this."

Reactions as mum displays children's food flasks

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Abikeposh designs said:

"Mama wash plates and clothes yourself, to avoid the story that touch. I no like to dey hear bad story o. Find time wash plates and clothes."

@PREORDERVENDOR IN ILORIN/ABUJA stated:

"OMO please take your children this can cause infection for them ooo Chaii."

@Qwin Bedy said:

"Maybe she be ur ex husband babe oh very careless."

@Hannyfrank wrote:

"This is the reason I wash my kids plate myself. Infection from no where."

@ebare joyce said:

"Men go dey follow woman drag pikin wey dem no go fit care for."

@AdaNjika said:

"Nne,take your children o, this is infection nu."

@Excel commented:

"She may not hate you but lazy and watin yoruba dey call oroju but she’s actually wicked because nah she get the child will she do this ?"

@April added:

"You never shoke yet."

Mum laments after buying flasks for children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared her disappointment on social media after spending N40,000 on four flasks for her children.

In a video, she lamented that her children returned home to complain that their food got cold in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng