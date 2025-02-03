Samklef has resumed his never-ending feud with music star Davido following his defeat to Tems at the 67th Grammys

The music producer threw subtle shades at Davido while hailing Tems who now has two Grammy awards to her name

Samklef's comment about Davido spurred a reaction from Davido's ally and talent manager Ubi Franklin

Nigerian singer and music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has thrown subtle shades at Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido after Temilade Openiyi aka Tems won the Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, USA.

Recall that Tems' Love Me Jeje won the award ahead of Chris Brown's Sensational featuring Davido and Lojay, among others.

Ubi Franklin defends Davido as Samklef shades singer. Credit: ubifranklin/davido/samklef

Following Tems' win, Davido made headlines by penning a congratulatory message to her amid taunting remarks from rival fans.

Samklef shades Davido

The music producer in a series of tweets that have gone viral stated that talent and not money was important when it comes to winning a Grammy award.

Throwing subtle shades at Davido, Samklef wrote,

"Please check on 30BGs o! Thank God say dem no dey bribe for Grammy—if not, we for no hear word today! At the end of the day, money can’t save you if you don’t have real talent. Tems won because she’s truly gifted. Now she has the house, the private jet, the expensive cars—but no unnecessary show-off. Just pure talent."

See Samklef's tweet below:

In another tweet, Samklef suggested that Burna Boy and Wizkid would be laughing following Davido's loss.

"Burnaboy and Wizkid go Dey one place just Dey laff he wan win Grammy," he said.

Ubi Frankln replies Samklef

In a response, the talent manager who is a popular ally to Davido cautioned Samklef, stating that the DMW label boss was not the first person who has gotten nominated and didn't win.

Ubi also shared how he had spoken to Samklef privately about his disrespect to Davido.

"Samklef you actually need to stop this please, David is not the first person who has gotten nominated and hasn’t won yet. Chris Brown after 25 Nominations he just got two. Stop dragging David into your continuous disrespectful commentary. I am very certain Burna and wiz aren’t even bothered about the outcome yesterday at the Grammy. I have spoken to you in private as my friend, you need to actually stop this rubbish you have been doing, please stop," he wrote.

See Ubi Franklin's response to Samklef people:

Reactions as Samklef shades Davido

See the reactions below:

real_daddyh said:

"You are a little too old for this path you've chosen.."

EdorheJones said:

"You be really big fool. You no Dey look yourself? How many Grammy you will for your time Abi you Dey forbid to win? As senior you suppose Dey respect yourself but no you Dey look for engagements."

edunnewi reacted:

"Na so dem laugh Burna Boy before he win am. Dem go laugh you before dem celebrate you."

Samklef trashes VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the music producer descended heavily on VerDarkMan over the Speed Darlington versus Burna Boy case.

Recall that Speed Darlington's arrest was made public after he was declared missing for a couple of days.

Weighing in on the issue, Samklef took a swipe at VDM's parents, causing a major uproar on social media.

