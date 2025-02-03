The newest Nigerian Grammy winner on the block is Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems has been trending non-stop since the announcement of her win

Recall that Tems went on stage with her mother to receive her Best African Music Performance award

In an interview with mother and child, the singer expressed her love towards her mother and shared more about their profound relationship

Nigerians were in awe of Tems' comment about her mother at the recently held 67th Grammy Award.

Recall that Tems mum first trended after it was realized that she was the one who played the role of the wife in the famous 90s Royco TV advert. The gorgeous woman was right by her daughter's side to experience that breathtaking moment, as she got awarded among superstars.

Speaking with an interviewer after the award, Tems was asked about her mum, who was just behind her. The Grammy winner pulled her mother close, as the interviewer proceeded to ask what it fe;y like to experience her daughter's success.

Tems' mum shared that it was a surreal moment for her and that she is extremely happy about it.

"What I have is hers" - Tems

Tems was also asked who gets the Grammy award. In response, the singer said that although the ward goes to her, she and her mother share everything, adding that whatever she has also belongs to her mum.

This moment sparked reactions across social media as fans expressed their excitement over their mother-child bond. Recall that Tems first rose to Grammy prominence in 2023, when she won Best Melodic Rap Performance for her collaboration on Future's Wait For You, featuring Drake.

Netizens react to Tems interview with mum

"That’s adorable, you hardly differentiate the mother and child. No be mama wey go dey tie wrapper."

"Tis the lady from the Royco Advert yeah?"

"Proud moments."

"That’s a good moment for Tems my love."

Omokri reacts as Tems' Grammy win

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Reno Omokri has congratulated Nigerian music star Tems whose entry won the 'Best African Music Performance' category in the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The socio-political commentator's congratulatory message was contained in tweets on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The ex-presidential aide on social media noted that Tems had been loyal to Nigeria and deserved her latest honour.

