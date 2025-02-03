Tems Speaks Sweetly Of Her Beautiful Mum Following Grammy Win, Amazes Many: "What I Have is Hers"
- The newest Nigerian Grammy winner on the block is Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems has been trending non-stop since the announcement of her win
- Recall that Tems went on stage with her mother to receive her Best African Music Performance award
- In an interview with mother and child, the singer expressed her love towards her mother and shared more about their profound relationship
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerians were in awe of Tems' comment about her mother at the recently held 67th Grammy Award.
Recall that Tems mum first trended after it was realized that she was the one who played the role of the wife in the famous 90s Royco TV advert. The gorgeous woman was right by her daughter's side to experience that breathtaking moment, as she got awarded among superstars.
Speaking with an interviewer after the award, Tems was asked about her mum, who was just behind her. The Grammy winner pulled her mother close, as the interviewer proceeded to ask what it fe;y like to experience her daughter's success.
Tems' mum shared that it was a surreal moment for her and that she is extremely happy about it.
Watch the clip here:
"What I have is hers" - Tems
Tems was also asked who gets the Grammy award. In response, the singer said that although the ward goes to her, she and her mother share everything, adding that whatever she has also belongs to her mum.
This moment sparked reactions across social media as fans expressed their excitement over their mother-child bond. Recall that Tems first rose to Grammy prominence in 2023, when she won Best Melodic Rap Performance for her collaboration on Future's Wait For You, featuring Drake.
Netizens react to Tems interview with mum
Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:
@fobecyril:
"That’s adorable, you hardly differentiate the mother and child. No be mama wey go dey tie wrapper."
@ANOpiaegbe:
"Tis the lady from the Royco Advert yeah?"
@Serene_1234:
"Proud moments."
@faka11192:
"That’s a good moment for Tems my love."
Omokri reacts as Tems' Grammy win
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Reno Omokri has congratulated Nigerian music star Tems whose entry won the 'Best African Music Performance' category in the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The socio-political commentator's congratulatory message was contained in tweets on Monday, February 3, 2025.
The ex-presidential aide on social media noted that Tems had been loyal to Nigeria and deserved her latest honour.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng