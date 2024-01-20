A lady has narrated how a man's Canadian visa application was not granted after officials saw the amount he presented as his proof of funds

According to the techie, having excess money as one's proof of funds is not a guarantor of a study visa

Mixed reactions trailed the man's story as people wondered why he would use N100 million for such a visa type

A Nigerian techie overseas has advised against using excessive money for one's proof of funds as she shared a man's sad story.

@muvey10 narrated that a man in one of her groups opened up about being denied a Canadian study visa despite having N100 million as his proof of funds.

In a TikTok video, the techie explained that visa applications like storytelling and knocked the man for presenting N100 million as proof of funds for a study visa.

According to her, the visa officials are humans and would deny or approve one's application based on some probabilities.

She said the onus is on the applicant to tell his or her story convincingly.

"You have N100 million in your account. The question is, how is that money in your account?" she quizzed while admonishing people on the dangers of an excess prof of funds.

The proof of funds requirement showed that Canada study visa applicants must have nothing less than 20,635 CAD (N13.9 million) from January 1, 2024, the country's official website stated.

People react to the lady's story

francess obas said:

"I was denied because of statement of account."

okenwaDanielnwa said:

"So in other words they work like the EFCC."

clemkol said:

"The applicant is not smart. he was not informed at all. 30m against 100m he shot himself on the leg."

Paul said:

"That 100 million is a red flag how did you manage to come up with such amount you must prove it."

kelvinclin741 said:

"What is the source of your 100m.

"Did you explain to immigration office how you made that money."

Chosen ify Snr said:

"It doesn’t make sense having such amount and using it to apply for study permit. There are other route the person should have use. Like bus. Route."

wisdomumejiego said:

"Please how much is currently ok for the POF because I have heard a lot of things about this."

