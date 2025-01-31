A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom lamented after the British government ordered him to register to vote

The mail he was sent stated that he could pay a fine of £80 if he failed to register to vote during the elections

Those who came across the video shared their opinions on the mail, as they gave details of similar experiences

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom got people talking after he shared the mail he got from the British government.

He stated that the government ordered him to register to vote or he’d risk paying a fine of £80.

In a video by @officialedweirdo on TikTok, the young man displayed the message he was sent.

He narrated how he returned from work to meet a letter from the electoral services.

UK-based Nigerian man ordered to register

The young man read out the letter he was given, which ordered him to register so that he could be eligible to vote.

The letter partly read:

“Dear Edward Chinonso Ezeugwu, we recently wrote to you to invite you to register to vote. It only takes few minutes, and will mean you can vote at elections. You need to provide us with this information. If you don’t, you can be fined £80.”

Reacting to the letter, the man said:

“£80 on top say I say I no wan vote. I don’t want to vote. Is it by force? You will fine me £80, Na wa o. Na so una dey do for here.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail UK-based man’s voting letter

@|•MyKeLL•| said:

“This UK like fine pass anything. I keep bed outside that I wanted to trash, got fined £200.”

@Edowaye Anita uso said:

“That’s not from the right source no one will not force you to vote not uk authorities, you should know what your fellow Nigerians can do.”

@David said:

“They called my parents when I was 16 that they will fine me £80 if I don’t register within 2 weeks."

@BLÄÇK ÅD@M said:

“Bro, not to brag but you can also be fined for posting the content of the letter online.”

An article by the UK government stated that those who are eligible to register and fail to do so may be fined up to £1,000.

It partly read:

“You must register to vote if an Electoral Registration Officer asks you to do so and you meet the conditions for registering. If you’re asked to register and do not, you could be fined up to £1,000.”

