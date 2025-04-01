A Nigerian lady got people talking after claiming that she saved a particular amount daily to afford a car

She made the revelation while reacting to some people’s comments about how she could afford her brand-new car

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the mount she saved, as she shared photos of the car

A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing how she could afford to buy a new Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG trim.

The lady, who sells wigs online, claimed that she bought the car herself after saving N200,000 daily.

In the post by @dinma_x on X, the lady complained about the comments she had been getting since she posted pictures of the car.

She said:

“Since I posted a picture of the car I bought, I have not rested from inferior men. I saved 200k daily to be able to afford that. But some people think a man just closed eye and bought it for me. I pray y’all heal. I WILL DRINK YOUR TEARS!”

In the comment, she added:

“I saved 200k daily for the car. I haven’t even talked about my other daily savings and everyone is already shaking. Lmaoooo. These people don’t know how much businesses make.”

Reactions trail lady’s Mercedes Benz

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the mount she saved, as she shared photos and video of the car.

@JamesAdakole7 said:

"E dey shock me say some people are shocked that she makes 200k daily,bros somebody dey save 1 million naira profit daily."

@Kamhini1 said:

"It is okay to say u have hustled hard to buy the car but saying u saved to 200k daily is a big lie. You don't save hard to buy Benz as ur first car.Pls don't explain to us.Anyone who has bought a car in this period knows how much that car cost and ur savings can't do it."

@Cleverlydey4u said:

"Na wa for una o, na everything need evidence for this country, if that’s how she got it then make una leave her, congratulations dear."

@theoriccy said:

"Hmmn. Na hairs u dey sell. N u dey make ₦200000 profit daily talk less of saving such daily?Abeg rest, wig wey so many ladies dey sell on SM, n u nor get monopoly of it. U r on a public platform. This is not Facebook or Instagram wey una go dey lie like data."

Nigerian nurse in US buys Tesla

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United States of America showed off the 2025 Tesla Model Y vehicle she bought.

She got the car a year after she graduated from nursing school and started working as a nurse in America.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the car and congratulated the lady on her purchase.

