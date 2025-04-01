Wig Seller Claims She Saved N200k to Afford Mercedes Benz C450 AMG, Shows Off Car, Sparks Reactions
- A Nigerian lady got people talking after claiming that she saved a particular amount daily to afford a car
- She made the revelation while reacting to some people’s comments about how she could afford her brand-new car
- Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the mount she saved, as she shared photos of the car
A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing how she could afford to buy a new Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG trim.
The lady, who sells wigs online, claimed that she bought the car herself after saving N200,000 daily.
In the post by @dinma_x on X, the lady complained about the comments she had been getting since she posted pictures of the car.
She said:
“Since I posted a picture of the car I bought, I have not rested from inferior men. I saved 200k daily to be able to afford that. But some people think a man just closed eye and bought it for me. I pray y’all heal. I WILL DRINK YOUR TEARS!”
In the comment, she added:
“I saved 200k daily for the car. I haven’t even talked about my other daily savings and everyone is already shaking. Lmaoooo. These people don’t know how much businesses make.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady’s Mercedes Benz
Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the mount she saved, as she shared photos and video of the car.
@JamesAdakole7 said:
"E dey shock me say some people are shocked that she makes 200k daily,bros somebody dey save 1 million naira profit daily."
@Kamhini1 said:
"It is okay to say u have hustled hard to buy the car but saying u saved to 200k daily is a big lie. You don't save hard to buy Benz as ur first car.Pls don't explain to us.Anyone who has bought a car in this period knows how much that car cost and ur savings can't do it."
@Cleverlydey4u said:
"Na wa for una o, na everything need evidence for this country, if that’s how she got it then make una leave her, congratulations dear."
@theoriccy said:
"Hmmn. Na hairs u dey sell. N u dey make ₦200000 profit daily talk less of saving such daily?Abeg rest, wig wey so many ladies dey sell on SM, n u nor get monopoly of it. U r on a public platform. This is not Facebook or Instagram wey una go dey lie like data."
In related stories, a man bought a car worth N75m for his wife while another got his wife a Benz for their 9th anniversary.
Nigerian nurse in US buys Tesla
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United States of America showed off the 2025 Tesla Model Y vehicle she bought.
She got the car a year after she graduated from nursing school and started working as a nurse in America.
Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the car and congratulated the lady on her purchase.
