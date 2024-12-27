An applicant qualified for an interview after participating in the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise

In an X post, the applicant shared how much he earned and wondered if the interview was worth attending

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s thoughts after seeing how much he planned to spend on interview

An applicant qualified for the NNPC Limited interview after participating in a computer-based test.

After revealing how much he currently earns, the applicant shared his concerns about attending the interview.

Man to spend N300k on flight and accommodation for NNPC interview. Photo: NNPC/Getty Images: @fizkes

Source: UGC

According to an anonymous message shared by an X influencer, @SirJarus, the applicant earns N567,000 monthly.

Applicant to spend N300k for transport and accommodation for NNPC interview

The applicant asked if the interview was worth attending as he planned on spending N300k for transport and accommodation regarding the interview.

The message read:

“Good morning boss. I currently earn a monthly net salary of N567k and i got invited for the NNPC GT interview. Please do you think it’s worth attending based on the remuneration I will receive if given the job as I intend expending 300k for flight an accommodation regarding the interview.”

Replying to the question, the X influencer said:

“Worth going.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail NNPC applicant’s interview plans

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on the applicant’s decision to spend N300k for flight and accommodation for interview.

@paulhi55 said:

"does nnpc pay that high for gt? or is it cos of job security."

@EedeeNdam1 said:

"NNPC job is worth it. Please attend the interview and hopefully, you get it."

@UncleChike_ said:

"That is what people call “life changing money.” You will come back to testify .”

Applicants share experience with NNPC 2024 recruitment

Young Nigerians have shared their experiences with the NNPC 2024 recruitment on social media.

After writing the CBT, a lady shared the unexpected mail she received, while another shared her thoughts after receiving a rejection mail.

A young man also sought help to get to Abuja from Oyo state after getting qualified for the interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng