A video showing the 'smallest student' at the University of Ilorin recently surfaced online, sparking reactions from social media users.

The young student, who appeared to be the smallest among his peers, confidently introduced himself and shared his academic pursuits.

Smallest UNILORIN student introduces himself as Favour Photo credit: @ssancho07/TikTok.

'Smallest' student in UNILORIN speaks

The video was shared by a TikTok user, @ssancho07, who expressed interest in conducting a more in-depth interview with the student in the near future.

In anticipation of this upcoming interview, the user invited viewers to submit questions for the student, promising that he would address them in the forthcoming discussion.

In his words:

"I will conduct a proper interview with Favor soon. Incase you've any questions you want to ask him drop it in the comment section. He will answer all your questions in the interview. Thank you."

In the brief clip, the diminutive student, Favour, revealed that he was a 100-level student in the Agricultural Department.

"My name is Favour. I'm in Agric department. 100 Level," the boy said.

Legit.ng could not presently confirm if he is the smallest student in the University of Ilorin. It was alleged by the student who posted the video on TikTok.

Reactions trail video of smallest student in UNILORIN

The video generated a significant amount of buzz, with many TikTok users taking to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions.

While some expressed admiration for Favour's confidence, others were curious about his experiences as a university student.

@justRashiid said:

"Make parents sha dey take am easy."

@amarachieee said:

"His voice sounds like a really small boy. I don't think he should be in university."

@Olanre22 asked:

"What dept did he call it?"

@01:05 commented:

"I no dis guy he graduated from ever increasing at my area."

@Boobaker said:

"You see am as he small like this ba, he go surprise you give your babe belle."

@The_Tote_Studio said:

"That boy we saw walking around Faculty of Law this night that we were saying he's probably going to his mom's shop ase na student."

@Adebisi Adedamola said:

"A guy graduated in my uni FUT a year bf me, same height as him, he’s probably working in govt office at kogi state now, cos he went viral wen he go serving in kogi with governor den."

@Zarah reacted:

"The same way you gave him chop knuckle, just squeeze money in my own hand anytime you see me."

@Adam Bakari stated:

"This one dey humble na una never see 13/14 for private university wey no go get respect for elders."

@Iśrael said:

"There’s a guy like this in my department 500lvl. First day I saw him I asked whether he came for lesson."

@23 ║𝙳𝙴𝙼𝙾𝙽 commented:

"Who brought primary 4 student better look for her sis or brr before you go hear hin name for agidigbo."

@MAGS29 added:

"He his older ooo why you carry my brother come online not nice nah."

Small-looking student causes stare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in higher institution posted a video on the TikTok app showing the 'smallest' boy in his school.

As he shared the video, the man revealed how he had thought that the young boy came with his siblings to the class.

Source: Legit.ng