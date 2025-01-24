A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom used popular AI assistant, ChatGPT, to draft a grocery list

She put in her budget and used the ChatGPT-created list to buy her items at the grocery store in the UK

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom, Nkem Uwaje, shared how she used ChatGPT, a popular AI assistant, to create a grocery list.

She said she came across a video of a woman doing the same and decided to try it.

She showed what she bought. Photo: @nkemmm_.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @nkemmm_, the lady showed when she asked ChatGPT to draft a monthly grocery shopping list with a budget of 70 pounds.

She added that she was a single lady living in the UK.

After ChatGPT drafted the list for her, the lady asked the AI assistant to make the list downloadable, which it did.

Lady uses ChatGPT-generated list for shopping

Nkem downloaded the list and used it to visit a LIDL grocery store in the UK.

After shopping, she showed off the things she got, which were within her budget.

She captioned the video:

“All the hard thinking… gone!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady uses ChatGPT grocery list

Many shared similar experiences after the lady showed off the items she got from the grocery store.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@appleuser68263422 said:

"70£ a month shopping. While my family of 4 spends 600£ a month for shopping of food and groceries."

@The Agile Doctor said:

"What AI will cause ehn? The mind cannot conceive."

@JJOY said:

This is nice, will be trying it too! Thanks for sharing

@itz_jus_jen said:

"I’ve just done this as well and this list is really good. I’ll definitely be doing this more often."

@eri__kan said:

"I've been doing this for some time now. I even go the extra mile and ask it to tailor the list for a Nigerian living in Scotland."

@Ink&Thoughts said:

"I use ChatGPT for everything!! Absolutely everything."

Oluwabunmi Koledoye said:

"ChatGpt go confuse if you ask am that one in Nigeria. Nigerian stores (big and small) and price change are 5 and 6."

@Blessing Onize said:

"You can’t buy all this for $100 in US."

@chimdi_nma said:

"Nice one. However those fruits and vegetables are likely to finish btw 1-2 weeks, depends on one’s eating pattern and appetite more than chat gpt."

@Extol Nimi said:

"This is a lovely idea. just used it for mine! and also made a month meal plan! thanks for sharing dis idea."

