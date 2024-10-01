A man gave a new school bag to a student who was seen using nylon to carry her books to school.

The man shared the video on his TikTok page, as he revealed that he once used nylon as bag while he was in school

Many people have reacted to the video as they celebrated the man for his kind deeds and also supported him

A man has contributed to a young girl’s education by donating a school bag to her.

The girl was seen using a nylon to carry her books.

Kind man gives bag to student using nylon. Photo credit: @hope1586_.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @hope1586_, the man called the girl and gave her a school bag.

She then transferred her books from the nylon bag to the school bag.

The man revealed that he was once mocked in primary school because he used nylon bags.

He said:

“I decided to do this because all my primary days is nylons I carry all through, my school mate will ask me if I don't have parent and that always made me cry alone in the corner of my class when they all gone out for break time.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s action

@Lulikiddies said:

"Hello boss , please can I add 5 bags?"

@taovicshittu said:

"The girl still carry the nylon should in case na prank."

@Oluwaseunfunmi O. said:

"I don dey fall in love with this Egbon Adugbo. God bless."

@Oyin Damola Mi said:

"I’ll join this trend too . God will bless you."

@Sofiyaaaa said:

"People will not hop on this one and make it a trend o na to dey dance for tiktok Dem sabi. May God bless you bro."

A Nigerian man has paid the school fees of a young boy who earlier dropped out due to lack of a sponsor.

The boy was working as a cleaner at a hotel in Ihugh, Vandekya local government area of Benue state.

It was at the hotel that he was spotted by Terry Ater, a kind Nigerian who enrolled him in school and paid his fees.

Source: Legit.ng