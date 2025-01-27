A Nigerian Catholic priest advised fans to pray for singer, 2Baba, and Annie, following their separation announcement

The reverend father warned them against taking sides, as he explained why they should pray instead

This came hours after the singer announced that he and his wife had filed a divorce, taking social media users by surprise

Hours after Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for a divorce, many celebrities and fans shared their thoughts on the matter.

A Catholic priest, Kelvin Ugwu, however, warned people against taking sides and advised them to pray instead.

He said 2Baba and Annie didn't ask for fans' opinions. Photo: facebook/Fr Kelvin Ugwu, YNaija

Source: Facebook

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

As reactions began to spread on social media, Fr Kelvin warned netizens against taking sides.

In a Facebook post, the priest shared why fans should desist from judging or having a say in the matter.

Reverend father advises netizens over 2Baba’s divorce

The priest said that 2Baba and his wife, Annie, know themselves better than anyone else and did not ask for public opinion.

He said:

"In life and in marriage, there are times when you will surely feel like shouting and screaming for all to hear. There are times you just wish to report everything to social media. But from experience, social media will increase the problem instead. People don't really care.

“Even if they do, there is no how they will know the whole story between you both. In fact, there are those who are just waiting to use your story to catch cruise and get traffic. Some influencers who have never been in your shoes will paint you with colour even Michaelangelo never knew existed."

“Four years ago, I wrote this, and it bears repeating now. Let us focus. They know themselves better than you do. They did not call your name and invite you to judge the matter. The best you can do is pray for them. And if you can't, just sit and watch and scroll and pass.”

Reactions trail priest’s advice concerning 2Baba’s marriage

Cecilia Abiola said:

"Pray for them, and if you can't, scroll and keep your peace. Issues that started privately should not be brought publicly for settlement. Shikena."

Oluchukwu Ugwuoke Kelvin said:

"The online in-laws have not spoken their mind."

Yahoo Driver said:

"We stand with 2face in this trying time…. Stay strong king."

In a related story, a Nigerian man begged 2Baba not to divorce his wife, as he used actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May, as reference points.

Annie’s neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

A Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts, sparking debate on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng