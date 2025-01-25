Yul Edochie has given his two cents to married Nigerians about their relationships with their spouses

In a post on Instagram, he said that people should walk away if their marriages aren't working

He gave an instance of a woman, who was burnt as a result of her troubled marriage and continued to advise his fans

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has advised his fans and other Nigerians about their marriages.

The movie star took to his social media platform and noted that marriage was not a do-or-die affair. He disclosed that if a marriage is not working, people should learn to walk away from it.

Fans react to his martial advice. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He noted that he saw a video of a woman, who was burnt by her husband, and the sight broke his heart.

Yul Edochie speaks about infidelity in marriage

Also in the post, the moviemaker who enjoys social media display added that if a man should catch his wife with another man, he should not harm her,

The self acclaimed clergy also told women not to harm their husbands if they catch them with other women.

According to him, there was no justification for killing another human being. It was better to walk away.

This is not the first time that Edochie will be advising his fans online. He once told them that they should go back to traditional worship in order to avoid premature death.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's post

Fans took to the comment section to react to what the actor wrote. Here are some of their reactions below:

@stellablissanit:

"From experts you never walked away. You can’t bake your cake and have it’s affects you and she moved you away from your house as your legal wife."

@jennyotu:

"How can you give people advice that you never followed. If Judy didn't get pregnant will all these come up. The height of irresponsibility is getting another woman pregnant while you are still legally married."

@nenye_.official:

"Yes sir, you are 100% right. Been alive and single is better than dying as a married person. I must say May your wife took a good decision. Kudos to her and other individuals that did same."

@queen_mary12__:

"You are at the wrong position to advise anyone respectfully."

@monicamonsuru:

"Yuledochie really?And you intentionally refused to sign the divorce paper."

@ladyiphie1:

"You did not walk away, don't put narrative you walked away,your series of begging no walk."

@ladyiphie1:

"But you did not walk away but rather selfishly cheat and want to force the product on May."

@food_by_kadi:

"That was why May left you peacefully."

@ladyiphie1:

"You did not walk away May kicked u out."

@monkimanamela:

"You go dey explain tire Yul Edochies."

Yul Edochie advised fans about wealth

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had aired his view about the best way for the youth so live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng