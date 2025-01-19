The Catholic Diocese of Warri suspended Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe from the priesthood following his reported marriage in the United States

The suspension, announced in a statement jointly signed by Bishop Anthony Ovayero Ewherido and Chancellor Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo, was based on footage of the marriage widely circulated on social media

By entering into marriage, Oghenerukevwe incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with Canon law

The Catholic Diocese of Warri has suspended Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe from the priesthood following his reported marriage in the United States.

This was announced in a statement titled "Decree of Suspension," dated Thursday, 16 January 2025, and jointly signed by Bishop of Warri, Rt. Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, and Chancellor/Notary Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo.

Details of the Suspension

The statement alleged that Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms. Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA, on 29 December 2024.

Footage of the marriage ceremony has been widely circulated on social media. As a result, the church stated that Oghenerukevwe incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with Canon law provisions.

“Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry,” the statement read. It also highlighted that Oghenerukevwe had been out of active ministry and without any official assignment in the United States prior to this incident.

Canonical Implications

The Diocese of Warri had reached out to Oghenerukevwe, requesting the necessary documents to initiate the process of releasing him from his canonical obligations.

However, his subsequent marriage led to the immediate suspension. The decree specified that Oghenerukevwe is prohibited from presenting himself as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in any capacity.

All canonical implications associated with this suspension took immediate effect.

Path to Reconciliation

The church expressed hope that God would grant Oghenerukevwe the grace to reflect on his actions and guide him towards reconciliation.

The statement noted that he retains the right to petition for the revocation or amendment of the decree if he demonstrates a willingness to reform.

Full statement below:

“Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“On November 30, 2024, Rev Fr Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, who has been out of active ministry and without any official assignment in the United States of America, contacted me with a request to be released from all canonical obligations and responsibilities associated with Holy Orders within the Roman Catholic Church.

“The Diocese of Warri reached out to Fr. Oghenerukevwe, requesting the submission of documents required to initiate the process. However, on December 29, 2024, Fr. Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms. Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA. Footage of this marriage has been widely circulated on social media.

“By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 §1, and I, Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“As such, he is prohibited from presenting himself as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in any capacity. All canonical implications associated with this suspension take immediate effect (cf. Can. 1333). He retains the right to petition for the revocation or amendment of this decree in accordance with Canon 1734 §1 whenever he demonstrates a willingness to reform.

“May God grant him the grace to reflect on this situation and guide him on the path of reconciliation,” the statement said.

