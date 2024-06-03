Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has taken action against the Senior Pastor of the City of David parish, Idowu Iluyomade

The RCCG pastor was suspended over the extravagant birthday party of Iluyomade's wife shortly after the death of Herbert Wigwe

Legit.ng highlights six things to know about the suspended RCCG pastor, who received a public bashing over his wife's action

Victoria Island, Lagos state - The Senior Pastor of the City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, has been suspended.

Iluyomade was suspended for three months by the Governing Council of the RCCG.

Suspended RCCG Pastor, Idowu Iluyomade is Special Assistant to Pastor Adeboye Photo credit: @PastorID

As reported by The Nation, a panel was also set up to investigate some of the allegations against Iluyomade and the City of David parish.

A top pastor in the church said the suspension is in connection to public outcry against the extravagant birthday party of his wife shortly after the death of former CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

Sources in the church said Iluyomade's suspension was done via a letter over the weekend and was replaced by Pastor Charles Kpandei of RCCG Resurrection Parish of Region 11 of the church, Daily Trust reports.

Below are six things to know about the suspended pastor, who is also the head of the Apapa Family of the RCCG.

6 things to know about suspended RCCG’s Pastor

Iluyomade is the Special Assistant to the RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye on Christian Social Responsibility.

He occupies this position via the arm of His Love Foundation.

He is a lawyer of over 38 years with an interest in Advocacy and Commercial practice

The lawyer turned-pastor is the Head of RCCG’s renowned-for-excellence Apapa Family

The suspended pastor is a prolific author with proceeds dedicated to Philanthropy

Iluyomade is in Charge of RCCG, Region 20 with thousands of parishes under his leadership.

He is the visionary and Spear Head of the multi-billion project, Trinity Towers

