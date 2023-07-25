A heartwarming TikTok video of carpenter’s daughter celebrating her graduation with him has touched many people online

The video shows the young woman rushing to her father’s workplace and kneeling down to ask for his blessing

Her father then signs her shirt with a smile, showing how proud he is of her achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A moving TikTok video of a carpenter’s daughter who graduated from college has melted the hearts of many viewers online.

The video captures the emotional moment when the young woman runs to her father’s carpentry shop and kneels down in front of him to request his blessing.

"Daughter appreciates dad who was there for her and supported her education. Photo credit: @dassy_everything

Source: TikTok

Daughter appeciates carpenter dad

Her father, who has supported her education with his humble work, then signs her graduation shirt with a proud and joyful expression.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of viewers and comments, applauding the strong bond between the father and daughter and the girl’s dedication to her studies.

Watch the video about the father and daughter below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ure6383838 reacted:

"Amen, I'm married to the best man on earth, he is my father, my brother and my friend."

@OAmmy said:

"Congratulations to you, thank yoU very much sir for all you have done for her you will reap your reward."

@Daniajovita wrote:

"l even cried while watching this video Congratulations once more."

@Yanzybae74 commented:

"Beauty goddess. Congrat dear (| wish I was able to enjoyed this love. Hmm Death weldone God dey)."

@Mama also commented:

"For those of us that never had the love of a father our husband will give us."

@Ayomide4748848:

"Congrats dear you're lucky to have a Caring father i miss my dad."

@Ammyberry3:

"I nearly shed tears watching this dads are the best humans."

Video shows lovely moment Nigerian mother signs on her daughter’s shirt as she graduates from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the joy of motherhood is seeing your children succeed while you are alive.

A clip has given us a perfect example of that. In a video that was recently posted online by a LinkedIn user, Emmy Williams, a mother got so excited as her daughter graduated from the university that she signed on her shirt.

In the very short clip, the daughter positioned herself so that her mother can find a proper spot to put her signature.

Source: Legit.ng