Nigerians online have continued to share their takes on Pastor Idowu Iluyomade's new church, which held its first service last Sunday

In a Facebook post, a Nigerian man asked some thought-provoking questions on things he considers important before starting a ministry

For instance, the man asked if Pastor Iluyomade had informed Pastor E.A. Adeboye of his decision to start a church

A Nigerian man has reacted to the news that Pastor Idowu Iluyomade has started his own separate ministry.

Pastor Iluyomade was previously heading RCCG's City of David parish in Lagos before he was suspended from the church.

Kachi asked Iluyomade if Pastor Adeboye was aware that he was starting a church. Photo credit: Facebook/Kachi Ogbonna, Instagram/@eaadbeoye and Facebook/Idowu Iluyomade.

On Monday, January 20, 2024, news broke that Pastor Iluyomade started a church called The Family Fellowship in Victoria Island, Lagos.

But in a swift reaction, a Facebook user, Kachi Ogbonna raised some questions about Iluyomade's new ministry.

Kachi asked some critical questions, insisting that there were things Iluyomade needed to do before starting a church.

Kachi asked:

"Did Pastor Idowu Iluyomade serve out his suspension in RCCG faithfully? Did he share his vision for a new ministry with Pastor Adeboye and other leaders of the church? Would he have considered a new ministry if the stronghold he had on City of David was not disrupted?"

Kachi maintained that if Iluyomade has always had the vision to start a church before his suspension from RCCG, then there was no issues.

He said:

"If the vision has always been there and he shared it with his leaders and received their blessings, then glory to God. But if he fail to serve out his suspension and decided to float this ministry as another avenue to serve mammon, then it is unfortunate. This mockery of the body of Christ and arming those without with the sword to slaughter the church must stop."

Facebook reactions to Kachi's questions

Yahisrael Oluwasegunesu asked:

"Is this church or business, calling or rebellion, inspiration or confrontation, motivation or manipulation..? Only God knows those who are his own!"

Moses Ojukwu said:

"When we keep talking about how the spirit of mammon has overtaken most ministers, we are adjudged as enemies of the church but we cannot stop talking about it. The church must March on against the spirit of mammon. I am happy you preach and write on what people, even ministers can do to earn a living without resorting to hoodwinking worshippers."

Ailemen Monday Sylvester said:

"That's why my GS will always say the ministry that God gave to him was built in the most purest foundation. That suspension still holds against him no matter what he is claiming to be now. He committed an offence and was disciplined and he failed to humbly go through his punishment."

Man shares encounter he had with a pastor

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man opened up about how his female pastor came to his aid and impacted his life tremendously.

He needed N500k to pay for a professional course and went to his pastor for prayers, but she did something unexpected.

His story has been met with mixed feelings, with many people lending their voices to the conversation about pastors helping their members.

