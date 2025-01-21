There are speculations that Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, former Senior Pastor at RCCG's City of David, has launched a new ministry

Iluyomade's suspension, linked to issues around the Trinity Tower project and a controversial birthday celebration

A source familiar with the matter also revealed details if Iluyomade received approval from RCCG's General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Strong indications have emerged that Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the former Senior Pastor at the City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has launched his ministry, named ‘The Family Fellowship.’

This follows his suspension from RCCG in 2024, a decision that sent ripples through the church community.

Former senior pastor in RCCG Iluyomade exits the church for his ministry. Photo credit: @PastorID

Source: Facebook

Although the official reason for Iluyomade’s suspension has not been publicly disclosed, it is widely believed to be linked to his handling of the Trinity Tower project at the City of David and his wife’s controversial birthday celebration shortly after the tragic death of Herbert Wigwe, the former Managing Director of Access Bank and a prominent RCCG member.

Iluyomade reveals 'Family Fellowship'

Pastor Iluyomade recently took to his Instagram account to invite the public to the maiden service of ‘The Family Fellowship,’ which was held at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

His message read:

“The Family Fellowship invites you specially. Join us tomorrow at the Civic Centre for a special time in the Lord’s presence. Promises to be a great experience.”

A viral video showed the pastor celebrating and dancing with members during the service, signalling the ministry’s vibrant start.

In December 2024, Iluyomade also held a Christmas concert at the Eko Hotel and Suites, bringing together several dignitaries under the banner of his new ministry, Vanguard reported.

RCCG source speaks on Iluyomade’s new ministry

A source within RCCG, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, commented on the development:

“I am not sure if Pastor Iluyomade tendered his resignation letter to the leadership of RCCG, but I saw the video circulating on social media indicating that he has started a new ministry.”

The source further explained,

“His suspension ended after the annual Holy Ghost Congress, and he attended the September Holy Ghost service. However, there are speculations that he wasn’t happy with the church leadership.”

As reported by Leadership, when asked whether Iluyomade received the approval of RCCG’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the source said,

“There is a strong belief that Pastor Iluyomade received the blessings of Pastor Adeboye before starting the church. This could explain his sudden appearance during one of the Holy Communion Services at RCCG’s Redemption City late last year. He may have gone there to seek Pastor Adeboye’s blessing. But I can’t say that authoritatively.”

It has also been reported that Pastor Iluyomade has been quietly hosting a small fellowship at his law firm in Victoria Island for some weeks now, continuing his ministry in a small setting.

The source concluded,

“It is true that the former RCCG pastor has started a new worship center. He has begun a new chapter in his ministry.”

How RCCG replaced Iluyomade

Legit.ng reported that Iluyomade was replaced at the City of David parish following public criticisms of his wife, Siju's extravagant 60th birthday party.

The party came a few days after the tragic death of Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, a prominent member of the church. ]

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng