Pastor Kayode Pitan has been appointed as the new pastor of the RCCG City of David Parish in Lagos, succeeding Pastor Charles Kpandei

Pitan's appointment was confirmed by the RCCG's governing council during their annual convention

Pastor Ben Akabueze was also named as the Assistant Pastor in Charge of Region 20

Pastor Kayode Pitan has been appointed as the new pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David Parish in Lagos.

He will be taking over from Pastor Charles Kpandei, who has served as interim pastor since Pastor Idowu Iluyomade was suspended following certain allegations.

While some media outlets had previously suggested that Pitan had already assumed leadership, it was Kpandei who had been in charge since June, following Iluyomade's suspension, Vanguard reported.

RCCG confirms Pitan's appointment

A reliable source within the RCCG informed Church Times that Pitan's appointment was recently confirmed by the church's governing council during their annual convention.

Before this new role, Pitan was the Pastor in Charge of the Tabernacle of David in Region 51 and also held the position of Regional Pastor, The Punch reported.

His extensive corporate experience is expected to be instrumental in managing the Trinity Tower project and leading the City of David parish.

With this new appointment, Pitan will now oversee Region 20, with the City of David serving as its headquarters.

Pastor Ben Akabueze has been named Assistant Pastor in Charge of Region 20.

Meanwhile, Kpandei will return to his former role as Pastor in Charge of Region 11 in Lekki.

Pitan’s appointment marks the official end of Iluyomade’s tenure at the City of David parish.

Pitan, who completed his graduate studies in the U.S. and returned to Nigeria 37 years ago, has had a notable career in banking and finance.

He previously worked at Citi Bank before starting his own finance house, which unfortunately collapsed in 1993, resulting in a $3 million loss.

This financial setback played a significant role in deepening his Christian faith.

