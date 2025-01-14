A beautiful graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) celebrated her convocation from the school

She shared photos from her convocation ceremony and shared how her grade point (GP) increased over the years

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on her achievement

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Amoke Anisere, celebrated as she bagged a degree from the school.

She shared her achievement, giving insight into how her grade point (GP) increased over the years.

She celebrated her convocation from UNILAG. Photo: @AmokeAnisere

Source: Twitter

In a post by @AmokeAnisere on X, the young lady shared beautiful pictures of herself in her convocation gown and cap.

UNILAG graduate had 2.84 GP in first year

The graduate unveiled her first GP as a student and her final one before she graduated.

Amoke stated that her first GP in UNILAG was 2.84, but it improved in her final year.

She revealed that her final GP was 4.57 and thanked God for making it possible.

She said:

“Amoks, The Graduateeee!! First GP - 2.84. Final GP - 4.57 Who did ittt!?? JESUSSS! Oh my God, wow!!!! #UNILAG2024Convocation

See the post below:

Reactions trails UNILAG graduate’s convocation photos

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on her achievements.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@De_yemopraiz06 said:

"Jesus go come quote now."

@joyforever74 said:

"Congratulations, God bless the future. Greatest Akokite!"

@AngelNduluo said:

"Wow, congrats. This is so beautiful and motivating. I aimed at this too, but smh... First GP - 3.97. final GP - 4.42. I'm super grateful too."

@lex_consults said:

"What a comeback.. Congratulations."

@RestlessHavoc

"Wow. Comeback queen."

@TaiwoAjoke6

"Purrrr!!!! Congratulations my love."

@Bibi_Pixels said:

"How is this possible?"

UNILAG Convocation Ceremonies

The convocation ceremonies for graduates of the University of Lagos have finally begun.

A publication on the UNILAG website gave a breakdown of the activities at the event.

It read:

“Congregation for the Award of First Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates and Prizes to Graduating students of Faculties begins on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 with Graduating students from the Faculties of Education and Social Sciences having their turns during the morning session (9:00 am) while those from the Faculties of Arts, Environmental Sciences, and Science will have theirs during the afternoon session (1:00 pm).

“On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, graduating students from the Faculties of Engineering, Law, and Management Sciences are slated for the morning session while those from the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, as well as Distance Learning Institute (DLI) are for the afternoon session.”

