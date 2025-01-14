A beautiful graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) celebrated her convocation from the school

She shared a TikTok video in which she detailed how she spent seven years in school instead of four years

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on her experience

A graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated as she bagged a degree from the school.

She shared how she spent seven years instead of four years in UNILAG.

She shared how many years she spent in school. Photo: @herneetar

Source: TikTok

In the video by @herneetar on TikTok, the lady shared her experience in UNILAG and celebrated her convocation.

Lady spends 7 years in UNILAG

The excited graduate said she spent 7 years in school, and she called UNILAG a “ghetto”.

She expressed happiness over her graduation, adding that she was finally done with UNILAG.

The lady said:

“4 years turned 7 years because my school is the ghetto. Guess who is finally done with UNILAG. I’m about to flood y’all today. #unilagconvocation #unilagconvocation2025 #graduate #classof2022 #skincarevendorinunilag.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail UNILAG graduate’s convocation video

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on her experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Aishaaaa_ said:

"Eyin girlssssssss. She’s doneeeeeee!"

@Tioluuuuu said:

"Congratulations eyin gurlsssss. so.happy for you."

@3G - Photographer in Lagos said:

"I’ll be there with my cam."

@Reeyah peperempe said:

"Congratulations. I saw a post on WhatsApp and I rushed to your page."

@Social Media Marketing said:

"Congratulations we’re ready to be flooded please…. You look beautiful BTW."

@Shop with kanyin said:

"Reposting all your videos today cos why not this is a big congratulations."

UNILAG 2025 convocation ceremonies

The convocation ceremonies for graduates of the University of Lagos have finally begun.

A publication on UNILAG website gave a breakdown of the activities at the event.

It read:

“Congregation for the Award of First Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates and Prizes to Graduating students of Faculties begins on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 with Graduating students from the Faculties of Education and Social Sciences having their turns during the morning session (9:00 am) while those from the Faculties of Arts, Environmental Sciences, and Science will have theirs during the afternoon session (1:00 pm).

“On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, graduating students from the Faculties of Engineering, Law, and Management Sciences are slated for the morning session while those from the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, as well as Distance Learning Institute (DLI) are for the afternoon session.”

Read more related stories on university graduates

UNILAG introduces electric cars, student shares experience

In a related story, a lady shared her experience with the newly introduced electric buses at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She shared how much she paid and other observations she made when she boarded the vehicle in UNILAG.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady talked about UNILAG’s cab drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng