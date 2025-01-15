A first-class graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her convocation by listing her achievements

She shared pictures from her convocation and listed the nominations, awards, and positions she held as an undergraduate

Many who came across the post appreciated the lady’s efforts as she announced her cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

A beautiful lady, Chelsea Jegede, celebrated her graduation from the University of Lagos.

Chelsea graduated with a first class from the Department of Mass Communication.

She graduated from Mass Com with a 4.70 CGPA

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post by @chelseajegede, she shared her cumulative grade point average (CGPA) alongside other achievements she had in school.

UNILAG Mass Com graduate gets 4.70 CGPA

The lady announced that she graduated with a 4.70 CGPA from her department.

She also listed some nominations and awards she won as a UNILAG undergraduate.

Her words:

“4.70 First Class Graduate, University of Lagos @unilagnigeria. 7 Nominations : Most Popular Female, Orator of the Year, Student Writer of the Year, Blogger of the Year, Miss Petite, Freshman of the Year ('19) Faculty Nomination - Rookie of the year ('19) @mcsa_lag @insidefss, Winner Upcoming Orator of the Year ( '19)”

UNILAG first-class graduate held many positions

Chelsea listed some of the positions she held as an undergraduate in UNILAG, including being the assistant class representative and the general secretary of her departmental organisation.

She said:

“Assistant Class Rep ( '19-'21), Track Athlete and medalist ( '19-24), Project 4.0 Tutor ( '20-'24). Commendation Award for outstanding service ('21), General Secretary (Gen Sec), University of Lagos Masscomm ('21-'22) @mcsa_lag, Unilag FM Radio Host, CampusVibes; Head of PR Campus vibes. (Year '21 -'23).”

The lady also revealed that she was featured by media platforms, including Vanguard, Guardian, LN247, Daily Trust , The Nation, Radarr Africa , Independent , This Day , Superscreen TV, Funtimes Magazine, Omuhle Magazine, Unilag FM, and Unilag Sun.

Announcing her wins, she added:

“Winner, Miss Petite ('23). Winner Women Leading Change ( '24), Social committee. Academic committee, Dinner Committee, Founder Selfless Hearts Foundation, Ceo Chelempire, Voice over artiste, Blogger @ chelseaisreal

“Brand and comms lead, Data Analyst, BLW campus ministry leader, FALA nominee.”

Reactions trail UNILAG first class graduate’s achievement

Many who came across the post appreciated the lady’s efforts as she announced her achievements.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@john.mordi said:

"You didn’t add CE Supernatural Church Pastor…Congratulations My Father’s Daughter."

@peejay_egbe said:

"Well it’s you @chelseajegede I’m not surprised. It’s more than expected. Congratulations on this great feat and cheers to so much more."

@Anuadelakun said:

"Congratulations Chelsea! You are made for the top and on top you’ll always be. Super proud of you baby."

@nigel_ese said:

"Omo this your CV long oh. Congrats mama chels."

@_.kharis_ said:

"FIRST CLASS GRADUATE!!... If e easy do am. Congratulations my love."

Read more stories on UNILAG graduates

Lady shares experience with UNILAG electric buses

In a related story, a lady shared her experience with the newly introduced electric buses at the UNILAG.

She shared how much she paid and other observations she made when she boarded the vehicle in UNILAG.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady talked about UNILAG’s cab drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng