Miss Ezeani stopped going to church after her father’s death because the church threatened not to bury him until they paid his outstanding dues

Her father was a loyal and generous member of the church, but his illness drained their bank account, and he could not pay his dues

She felt betrayed and hurt but added other factors contributed to the reason she stopped going church

Miss Ezeani, a young woman from Nigeria, shared her heartbreaking story of why she stopped attending church after her father's death.

She said that her father was a very active and devoted church member for many years, even before she was born.

The lady added the incidence was the last straw. Photo credit: Miss_ezeani

Source: UGC

He loved the church so much that he would rather be wheeled to the church dying than skip a Sunday service.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lady painfully explains why she stopped going to church

He also contributed immensely to the church in every way possible, financially and otherwise.

However, her father became ill, and his medical expenses drained their bank account.

As a result, he could not pay his outstanding dues to the church.

Miss Ezeani said that everyone in the church knew their situation, but they did not show compassion or support.

Instead, they threatened not to bury her father until they paid his outstanding dues.

She said this was the last straw that made her lose faith in the church and its leaders.

See her Tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OgagaIdoro reacted:

"Perhaps the right phrase would be 'some catholic parishes/priests. Categorically saying the Catholic church is quite untrue especially when it's not empirically proven. Know it that some other churches does same, but should we then say it's Anglican, Protestant etc."

@iam ig said:

"Truly the father might be going to church every day but fails to fulfil his obligation rights in the church. But the truth is this people do a lot in burial but once it comes to church dues it becomes a problem. Start tagging the church as not being compassionate."

@DOluwafumi wrote:

"Did she tag the church. The actions of our beloved brothers hurt her so much afding to her already heavy grief. Can we be serious. I am not happy she left the church, it was simply insensitive of the Parish to do that and I could bounce if it was me."

Lady enters church and dances for reverend father, gives him cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady stormed a church while the priest was inside, dancing and whining her body for him.

The priest was surprised when she saw the lady and her nice dance steps.

He was not expecting the lady dancer. He merely watched her with smiles in the video, which currently has 3.3 million views.

Source: Legit.ng