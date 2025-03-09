A Nigerian lady is trending online after she shared one of the most painful things she has ever experienced in life

The lady was asked to share her pains in an honest way, and she said she grew up with a single mother, and life was hard

She said she and her mother slept under a staircase for six months because things were hard for them

A Nigerian lady went viral online after sharing a sneak peek into her life and experiences as a young person.

The lady spoke in a video which went viral and gathered a lot of reactions from TikTok users.

Alexis said she grew up with a single mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens.

Source: TikTok

In the video, which was posted by Yomi Listens, the lady whose name is Alexis was asked to share her most painful experience in life.

Alexis said she grew up with a single mother, noting that life was hard for them back then.

According to her, the most painful thing she has ever experienced was sleeping under a staircase.

She said she and her mother slept under a staircase for at least six months.

Alexis says she and her mother once slept under the staircase for six months. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens.

Source: TikTok

She said:

"To be honest, it is quite hard talking about myself. I was growing up, with a single mum. I was an only child, so mumsy and I were always having accommodation issues. Something most people don't really know about me. We actually like slept under the staircase for six months. She was working at a law firm then. Before then, I knew my life was like not straightforward because growing up, I saw all the rich kids and how they lived. Life was actually really shiity."

According to Alexis, she decided to start feeling okay instead of thinking too much about the situation.

She noted that although their lives have got better, she still remembers that experience back then.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her most painful experience in life

@Best Sammy said:

"That smile covered so many pain that she's going through be strong and never give up alexis molaro."

@greatchidex said:

"How do I reach out to Alexis I’ve got something for her."

@peter said:

"Alexis please I was not able to focus what were u saying again?"

@dollars sign said:

"Alexis we are just alike but the different is that l am a man nobody cares about us but I wish you all the best."

@smartking said:

"She is a real a good girl because she once work for me and she is very friendly more open door dear."

@Yourfrendlyneighborhood Ug said:

"She's an emotionally intelligent lady."

@Kelvin said:

"Please how do I reach her ? Have something for her and her mom too thanks."

Lady shared benefits of getting married to an old man

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said she married an old man and that there were many benefits attached to the decision.

The lady posted a video on TikTok sharing some of the things she got from her loving and doting husband.

She showed that she got her passport stamped, indicating she may have travelled abroad with the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng