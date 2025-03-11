A Nigerian lady has lamented how she lost some family members, including her mother and her grandfather, in strange timing

According to the lady, her grandfather died when her mother was five years old, and she was even yet to be born

She said her mother also died when she was five, and now, she has a baby who is five years old, making her afraid

A Nigerian lady has shared the strange ways she lost some members of her family, including her mother and her grandfather.

The lady who appears to be afraid, took to TikTok to share the story of how her mother died after her grandfather's death.

The lady says her mother died when she was five years old and her grandfather had died when her mother was five. Photo credit: TikTok/@myobsession111.

Source: TikTok

What made her story interesting is that she said her grandfather died when her mother was five years old.

She said when she got to the age of five, her mother also died, following the same pattern.

According to the video posted by Myobsession, the lady now has a child who is five years old, and she appears to be afraid of what will happen next.

The Nigerian lady says she now has a child who is five years old. Photo credit: TikTok/@myobsession111.

Source: TikTok

She captions the video:

"My mom lost her dad when she was 5, I lost her when I was 5. Now my son is turning 5."

A lot of people in the comment section of the post prayed for her, saying nothing would happen to her and she said 'amen' to the prayers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares when her mother and grandfather died

@George gate said:

"Time way you go use pray for urself you use am dey do 360 for us."

@Thelma said:

"Taaaarrrrrr. Another 5 years will be added and another 5! And another 5 and so on. What’s your name? I’ll pray with you."

@user4433739287611 said:

"Nothing will happen to you dear."

@kenneywhite back up account said:

"Thank God you will soon go and see your mom."

@Ibilicious said:

"Affliction will not repeat itself my sister."

@Fay said:

"Every generation curse of death is broken you will be alive to see your soon be a great man."

@Nazanwa said:

"It's time for you to break that covenant, go and look for a solution. Leave tiktok."

@Mummy Dinma said:

"You think is funny that’s why you are here doing 360 what happed to seeking God's intervention?? What happened to dry fasting and serious prayer to back it up??? Unserious Generation."

@Beauty said:

"Do not be afraid for I am with you says the lord. I join my faith with that of others and pray that death will never be your portion you shall leave to train your child, nothing shall happen, be strong."

Lady shares throwback photo with her mother

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady shared photos of her mother and herself when she was still a very little baby being carried around.

The lady poses the childhood photo alongside a present one, which shows she has now grown into a woman.

What made the post more interesting is that she has also become a qualified nurse like her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng