A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video showing the contrast between her two daughters' hair when they were still babies

According to the mother, her first child had a very full daughter when she was born and she thought it will be the same for her second child

However, her second daughter surprised her and came out with a very scanty hair which only got fuller after two years

Mum displays contrast between daughters' hair

The mother, identified as @itzdebbyy on TikTok, shared a throwback video showing her first daughter with a head full of hair.

The clip then transitioned to that of her second daughter and it captured the little girl's scanty hair.

Surprised about her daughter's hair, the mother expressed her shock about the drastic difference between her two daughters' hair and laughed over it.

It wasn't until two years later that her hair began to thicken and get fuller, just like that of her older sibling.

"See my first fruit. My first child. See hair. See second pikin. When I saw this one I shouted Jesus. What a life. Your hair don't want to grow," the mother had said in the video.

Reactions as mum shows off daughters' hair

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Janefrancis2324 said:

"This is me and my younger sister i have all the hair, she doesn't have any."

@KARLYPHA said:

"Person go come tell me say character first. I will go for beauty first."

@Beluso.ng said:

"Me and my sister. She got all the hair, I came out bald and I’m still bald."

@LetMeBe said:

"Can I borrow Zara for a week pls. Girl's smile is so cute. I just fell in love."

@Daniel__f sport said:

"So when bible say old things have passed away you think is a play."

@Omovigho's2ndSon said:

"Na every time aunty dey pray say make our daughters carry my hair growth cox she no wan hear story."

@Phoenix said:

"I don use laugh go wake my mama around 11:17 pm. hope u are happy now."

@Mhee Ra Cul said:

"Cut small from senior one own add am to second born. Life nor hard."

@Deba said:

"Omg, i never laugh like this before oooo. I shock for zara as a baby."

@Favourite commented:

"Zara doesn't want all those stress and pains in the name of making hair. She waited and make sure she can endure it before having hair."

@Precious commented:

"Zara hair good my son hair bololo till now no hair and me and him papa get hair."

@Nashlylove added:

"Lol she will have hair don’t worry that’s how my second came no hair if u see her now she has full hair thank her elder sister."

Baby with long natural hair goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl who has a lot of natural hair went viral and melted many hearts on TikTok.

Those who watched the video were so captivated with the baby after her video was posted on the platform.

