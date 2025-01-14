A Nigerian lady shared how a visitor reacted after seeing her father cooking in the kitchen while her mother did nothing

She also shared what she, her sister, and her mum were doing while their father was cooking in the kitchen

Many who came across the post took to the comment section to share similar experiences and gave their thoughts on the man's reaction

A Nigerian lady got people talking after she shared the reaction of a visitor who came to their house.

She said she was on her laptop while her sister pressed her phone when the person arrived.

She said her neighbour screamed after seeing her father in the kitchen. Photo: @Fortwin_.

In the viral tweet by @Fortwin___ on X, the lady added that her father was cooking in the kitchen while her mother was doing nothing.

Visitor surprised to see lady’s father cooking

The lady revealed that when the man saw the activities, he was surprised and started screaming.

She said:

“Someone came to my house now now, saw me on my laptop, my sister on her phone , my father is cooking and my mama just Dey look. E just Dey scream ah ah up and down. Bro, that man turns semo.”

In the comment section, the lady shed more light on the visitor’s relationship with the family and more about his reaction.

She said:

“He’s a neighbor o, came to return pressing iron. He didn’t leave until my dad finished cooking o. Said he wanted to confirm if we’ll eat out of it.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail’s visitor’s surprise over father’s cooking

Many who came across the post shared similar experiences in the comment section.

@ChiaguguaTheBoy said:

"He'd have an apoplexy when he finds out my daddy washes his plate after eating and starts and finishes general laundry."

@larryvic_ said:

"Overthinking go kill am today."

@dee_deevyne said:

"Must have really been tough for him."

@lodayihh said:

"This is so Hassan family coded my mother rests cause she leaves for work by 7am and my dad is retired. My brother is the breakfast chef, my dad is the afternoon chef cause he loves to cook with fresh veggies from his garden, my baby sis makes our night snacks."

@starfish1634 said:

"You have given him material for his weekly gossip."

@__ucheistired said:

"E see wetin pass am. Nonsense."

@kolexx_yt9 said:

"Nah for kitchen una dey keep pressing iron? Cos how una neighbor take see una papa for kitchen.??"

