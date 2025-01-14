A Nigerian lady built a beautiful bungalow for her parents without telling them when she was building the house

After the building was completed, she and her siblings planned and gave their parents a surprise view of the new home

The lady's father and mother danced and celebrated at what their daughter had done as they prayed for her

A Nigerian lady has shared a video that showed the moment she and her siblings made their parents happy with a new house.

At the beginning of the video, she showed when the house was about to be roofed. The woodwork had already been done on it.

The lady took her parents to the new home blindfolded.

Home gift for parents

The lady (@wendyperdy0) later used aluminum roofing sheets for the house. The construction work then proceeded to wall plastering.

The lower part of the building was tiled to prevent water from soaking the walls. The tiles also added a distinct look to the house.

After the house had been painted and done, the children brought their mother and father without telling them what awaited them.

Father's reaction to new house

They blindfolded their parents so the house could surprise them. On seeing the building his children built, their father ran towards it in joy.

Their mother hugged her eldest child in joy and prayed for her. Both parents danced on the building's balcony as the lady sprayed them naira notes.

Many people wanted to know what the lady does for a living to afford to such a big gift for her parents. Responding to some of their questions, the lady said she is both a fashion designer and a social media influencer.

The family shared wine to mark the house opening.

ELLA said:

"Congratulations a video for me in ur new hux pls."

Nurse Vivian U asked:

"What do you do again?"

She replied:

"TikTok influencer& Agba fashion designer."

sobo baby asked:

"Wait oh you build abi you renovate?"

Aboki bae said:

"And this girl nah tailor o."

Sweet Girl said:

"After dem go say TikTok no dey pay. Congratulations dear."

your wïfe said:

"God na girl like me build house ooo, if you do am for me e no go bad."

Mercy said:

"When I was watching this, and my mom was watching movie in her own phone without knowing what I'm watching in my phone. and she said this 'I can't wait for my children to make it in life' God."

BossTina said:

"See me crying I tap for me and my siblings. Congratulations my baby."

Bhad girl Lucy said:

"Make I no congratulate u keh. I Dey madd? Congratulations my love."

Ugochi said:

"I had goosebumps watching this Congratulations to them, ur children will also take care of you guys."

Gracie said:

"I don't know why I'm shading tears you're such a darling, May God continue blessing you abundantly."

Man completed house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made his mother and father proud by completing the house they had built for years.

After the man (@alexinofundzs) became successful, he used the land beside the half-house and made it whole.

