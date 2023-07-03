A little girl who is blessed with a lot of natural hair has gone viral and melted many hearts on TikTok

TikTok users have fallen head over heels in love with the baby after her video was posted on the platform

Some of those who saw the girl and how long her hair is are asking her mother what she uses on her hair

Reactions have trailed the video of a beautiful baby girl who is blessed with long and natural hair.

The video was posted on TikTok by @qwinprayer5, and it has melted the hearts of many TikTok users.

The girl looks so beautiful and cute that she has melted many hearts. Photo credit: TikTok/@qwinprayer5.

Source: TikTok

In the 17 seconds video, the baby is first seen in her mother's arms as she combs her thick hair.

Viral video shows little girl blessed with thick natural hair

She was then seen sitting on the floor and playing with a beautiful smile on her face.

But the most outstanding thing about the child is her hair. It looks so thick and full that some people may think she has been growing it for many years.

When her mother attempted to comb out the hair, it looked so long and even buried the big comb she was using.

Some users said they would like to have a baby like the beautiful little girl.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a little girl with long natural hair

@Jessy said:

"This is what I call a child not pikin."

@lYAWOBLUE MOON said:

"Make person no born my baby before I marry ooo."

@Chidinma Madu43 commented:

"Later some people will come to the comment section and start asking what oil are you using on her hair."

@Onyinbaby247 said:

"This baby should come and do a holiday in my house."

@Nellyboi_btc reacted:

"This baby will someday in the future be the most beautiful girl in the world, this is beauty."

@Tianachris said:

"God bless me with this kind."

Source: Legit.ng