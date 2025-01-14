A mother has shared a video showing the hilarious action she caught her little son doing at midnight

In a video, the mother revealed how she woke up at midnight to hear a weird noise and she quickly turned her flash on

However, after turning on the light, she found out that it was her little son licking his toes while everyone slept

A mother's midnight wake-up call led to a hilarious discovery that has left social media users in stitches.

The mother, who had been awoken by a strange noise, was met with an unexpected sight that she couldn't resist sharing with the world.

Mum catches funny baby licking toes Photo credit: @babykari24/TikTok.

Mum sees little son licking his toes

In a video, the lady known as @babykari24 on TikTok, showed the funny incident and shared the background story.

The clip captured her little son engaged in a weird activity, licking his own toes, while the rest of the household slept peacefully.

The mother's initial alarm quickly turned to laughter as she captured the rare moment on camera.

"POV: It's 12 am and I start to hear weird noise so I turned my flash on and saw this," she captioned the video.

Reactions as little boy licks his toes

The video, which showed the boy's innocent but weird behaviour, sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users.

@Ms Marie asked:

"Can a pacifier help?"

@Winifred Hamilton said:

"I’m 24 and I still do this."

@Queen of Disguise said:

"In Kenya it means he wants a sibling."

@temithorpheomotay said:

"He's teething so those gum are itching."

@naliakaaa commented:

"My grandmom used to tell that when the pikin bite its toes thays means that the sibling is on the way, na ni ukweli chungana sana."

@Stakin Autos said:

"He or she will love going out. Prepare yourself."

@ItsJacob said:

"As a father of a 6 mo I know that ms Rachel song by heart."

@MsCarson | SAHM said:

"He said why you interrupting me ma’am cut the light back off."

@Aaliyah Kiara said:

"This my 5 month old he doesn’t care if he hot socks on either he gonna still put in his mouth."

@kimberley said:

"If u don't leave that man alone with his toes in peace lol haha."

@Giovonnie said:

"I’m so happy todaaayyuy. I know all of the songs."

@Patie wa Rashy said:

"Needs a sibling and it's like instead of bringing my sis or bro you're here on me."

@Indica commented:

"Ughh I miss when my son was this little. He’s too cute messing those toes up."

@Trish Boo201 said:

"Watching this and look down to see my almost 4 month old wit his whole fist in his mouth. Lol too cute."

@user3372855618188 said:

"Because he is teething, his gums are itching him so he rubs his toes on his gums to ease off the itching."

@gordibori2000 commented:

"Omg soooo cute I would literally fall more in love with my daughter if I woke up to that omg."

@Reneelovely added:

"Such a chunky bundle of love lol he teething on his lil piggies blessings to you & your baby mama."

@BAMMIE added:

"Nothing weh no deh comfortable for all this babies except my babe cos na baby she sef be."

@hlulani.ndobe1 commented:

"I know from grandma's language that when the baby eats his or her feet it will take time for that baby to walk."

Watch the video below:

Mum shares what baby did at night

