A Nigerian mother's lamentation about her baby's uncanny resemblance to his father has left social media users in stitches.

The mother's complaint centred on the fact that despite her sacrifices and discomforts during pregnancy, her baby bore a striking likeness to his father.

Mum shares video of cute little son

The hilarious video, which was shared on TikTok via the account @baby_ethan21, revealed the mother's pain as she gazed lovingly at her baby.

According to her, despite having sleepless nights and suffering morning sickness, her son still came out looking like his father.

"I carried you for nine months. I had sleepless nights and morning sickness and you came out looking like your dad," she said.

Reactions as mum posts son who looks like dad

The woman's post sparked lots of comments from viewers who couldn't help but react to her lamentation.

Many users penned funny remarks, teasing the mother about her baby's obvious paternal heritage.

@ASA Bobby said:

"Your own is good, my own came looking like my mother in-law."

@MaameBoat commented:

"See his innocent face."

@nanaosaah761 stated:

"Then his dad is handsome. Wow."

@user7358615023625 said:

"This your baby is so cute. Please what did you take when you were pregnant????"

@Lambo's Fashion Hub said:

"Oh my God. This baby is so cute. Now I feel like having a baby."

@abigailacquah727 said:

"Soo cute and i tap into this blessings in Jesus Mighty name amen."

@julianaa reacted:

"My daughter also looks like her father and when I saw the resemblance I almost cried cause I already planned how we would look alike and twin together but fate had another thing for us."

@Nurse Chisom reacted:

"He so beautiful and handsome."

@Omosewa said:

"Our NameSake my son is Ethan too."

@user7088607483526 said:

"Dad keeeeh see my lookalike ooooo."

@jelika said:

"Why do these babies always do this though lmao same thing with my baby Aldo she doesn't look like neither mama nor papa she took after grandma. She went straight to extended fam."

@adunniade said:

"Sorry Sis justices for all mothers."

@aruss said:

"Nah baby did you dirty sis. We taking him to court."

@Olu-seikemi said:

"We go settle am for court oo."

@adannne added:

"Chai this pikin too fine and this thing can pain ehhh."

Watch the video below:

Doting dad cares for son in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young mother warmed the hearts of viewers after showing her father's great love for her son.

Despite initially expressing concerns about her pregnancy, her father not only accepted her but has become inseparable from his grandson.

